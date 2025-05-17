Two biopics are been made on the 'Founder of Indian cinema'- Dadasaheb Phalke. However, his grandson expressed displeasure over SS Rajamouli's version and explained his reason. He also praised Aamir Khan and Rajkumar Hirani for the biopic.

The founder of Indian cinema, Dadasaheb Phalke, will soon get a cinematic tribute. Interestingly, two biopics have been announced on the celebrated figure. In 2023, SS Rajamouli announced Made in India, and rumours have it that Jr NTR is most likely to lead it. On Thursday, Aamir Khan and Rajkumar Hirani made it official that they will reunite after 10 years for Phalke's biopic. Amid two biopics on the legend, his grandson, Chandrashekhar Srikrishna Pusalkar, has praised Aamir-Hirani and criticised Rajamouli's attempt.

In an interview with Amar Ujala, Chandrashekhar expressed his discontent over the RRR director for making a biopic on Phalke, without informing his family or getting in touch with them for research. He stated that the Baahubali director never approached him for the biopic. "I have been hearing discussions about Rajamouli's project, but he never contacted me for it. No one spoke to me on behalf of Rajamouli. If someone is making a film on Phalke ji, then at least the family should be talked to. The family cannot be ignored, it’s we who know the real stories," he said.

On the other side, Chandrashekhar praised Aamir and Hirani as their assistant has been in touch for over three years, getting his research done correctly, and getting fact checks done before the film goes on the floor. "Aamir-Hirani’s team worked hard to gain trust. Aamir Khan and Rajkumar Hirani’s project was a surprise for me too. I just got to know that they have tied up, but their assistant producer, Hindukush Bhardwaj, has been in touch with me for the last three years. He used to come to meet me again and again, do research, and ask for details. I told him clearly, 'You guys are working honestly, you go ahead, I have no objection'." Pasulkar also shared that he thinks Vidya Balan would be an apt choice to play his grandmother, Dadasaheb's wife, Saraswatibai Phalke.