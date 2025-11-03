Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2025 full list of winners: Stree 2 named Best Film; Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon bag top acting honours

Indian billionaire Sunil Mittal's Bharti Airtel board approves acquiring stake worth Rs 5000 crore in...
BOLLYWOOD
Kartik Aaryan was named Best Actor for his brilliant performance in Chandu Champion, and Kriti Sanon took home Best Actress award for her excellent act in Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya at the Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2025 last week.
The Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2025 were held in Mumbai last week. Amar Kaushik's horror comedy Stree 2 won Best Film. Kabir Khan was named Best Director for Chandu Champion.
Here are the list of major winners at the DPIFFA 2025
Best Film – Stree 2
Best Actor – Kartik Aaryan for Chandu Champion
Best Actress – Kriti Sanon for Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya
Best Director – Kabir Khan for Chandu Champion
Best Actor In A Supporting Role – Ravi Kishan for Laapataa Ladies
Best Actress In A Supporting Role – Jyotika for Srikanth
Critics Best Actor – Vikrant Massey for Sector 36
Critics Best Actress – Nitanshi Goel for Laapataa Ladies
Critics Best Director – Kiran Rao for Laapataa Ladies
Best Actor In A Negative Role – R Madhavan for Shaitaan
Best Actress In A Negative Role – Vidya Balan for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3
Best Actor In A Comic Role – Apaarshakti Khurana for Stree 2
Best Actor In A Web Series – Jitendra Kumar for Panchayat Season 3
Best Actress In A Web Series – Huma Qureshi for Maharani Season 3
Best Director (Web Series) – Sanjay Leela Bhansali for Heeramandi
Critics Best Actor In A Web Series – Varun Dhawan for Citadel: Honey Bunny
Critics Best Actress In A Web Series – Sonakshi Sinha for Heeramandi
Critics Best Director (Web Series) – Nikhil Advani for Freedom At Midnight
Best Actor In A Supporting Role (Web Series) – Vivek Oberoi for Indian Police Force
Best Actress In A Supporting Role (Web Series) – Sonali Bendre for The Broken News Season 2
