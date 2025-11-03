Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2025 full list of winners: Stree 2 named Best Film; Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon bag top acting honours

Kartik Aaryan was named Best Actor for his brilliant performance in Chandu Champion, and Kriti Sanon took home Best Actress award for her excellent act in Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya at the Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2025 last week.

The Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2025 were held in Mumbai last week. Amar Kaushik's horror comedy Stree 2 won Best Film. Kartik Aaryan was named Best Actor for his brilliant performance in Chandu Champion, and Kriti Sanon took home Best Actress award for her excellent act in Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya. Kabir Khan was named Best Director for Chandu Champion.

Here are the list of major winners at the DPIFFA 2025

Best Film – Stree 2

Best Actor – Kartik Aaryan for Chandu Champion

Best Actress – Kriti Sanon for Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya

Best Director – Kabir Khan for Chandu Champion

Best Actor In A Supporting Role – Ravi Kishan for Laapataa Ladies

Best Actress In A Supporting Role – Jyotika for Srikanth

Critics Best Actor – Vikrant Massey for Sector 36

Critics Best Actress – Nitanshi Goel for Laapataa Ladies

Critics Best Director – Kiran Rao for Laapataa Ladies

Best Actor In A Negative Role – R Madhavan for Shaitaan

Best Actress In A Negative Role – Vidya Balan for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3

Best Actor In A Comic Role – Apaarshakti Khurana for Stree 2

Best Actor In A Web Series – Jitendra Kumar for Panchayat Season 3

Best Actress In A Web Series – Huma Qureshi for Maharani Season 3

Best Director (Web Series) – Sanjay Leela Bhansali for Heeramandi

Critics Best Actor In A Web Series – Varun Dhawan for Citadel: Honey Bunny

Critics Best Actress In A Web Series – Sonakshi Sinha for Heeramandi

Critics Best Director (Web Series) – Nikhil Advani for Freedom At Midnight

Best Actor In A Supporting Role (Web Series) – Vivek Oberoi for Indian Police Force

Best Actress In A Supporting Role (Web Series) – Sonali Bendre for The Broken News Season 2

READ | SSMB29: SS Rajamouli, Mahesh Babu, Priyanka Chopra film gets massive OTT boost; first look to be revealed in live-streaming event on...