FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines
  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Sanjay Khan and Zarine Khan’s family: All about their love story, 4 beautiful children, net worth

Sanjay Khan and Zarine Khan’s family: Know all about them

India hit rock bottom at Hong Kong Sixes after defeats to Kuwait, UAE and Nepal

India hit rock bottom at Hong Kong Sixes after defeats to Kuwait, UAE and Nepal

Bihar Elections 2025: PM Modi mocks Rahul Gandhi's dive into pond, says, 'Chunav mein doobne ki taiyaari...'

Bihar Elections 2025: PM Modi mocks Rahul Gandhi's dive into pond, says...

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Sanjay Khan and Zarine Khan’s family: All about their love story, 4 beautiful children, net worth

Sanjay Khan and Zarine Khan’s family: Know all about them

India’s first ‘traffic light free city’ is major hub for students, not Delhi, Dehradun, Bengaluru or Hyderabad, its…

India’s first ‘traffic light free city’ is major hub for students, it is...

Meet Taskeen Khan, perfect example of beauty with brain, ex-Miss Uttarakhand who cracked UPSC exam after father's retirement, her AIR was..., now serves as...

Meet Taskeen Khan, perfect example of beauty with brain, who cracked UPSC exam

HomeBollywood

BOLLYWOOD

'Dada' Sham Kaushal pens heartfelt note for 'junior Kaushal' as Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif become parents to baby boy

As Vicky and Katrina Kaif welcomed their firstborn, a baby boy on Friday, Dada Sham Kaushal penned a gratitude note for all the blessings being showered on their family.

Latest News

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated : Nov 08, 2025, 02:53 PM IST | Edited by : Riddhima Kanetkar

'Dada' Sham Kaushal pens heartfelt note for 'junior Kaushal' as Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif become parents to baby boy
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

    Vicky Kaushal's father, Sham Kaushal, cannot help but contain his excitement after welcoming the little bundle of joy, little Kaushal, to the family. As Vicky and Katrina Kaif welcomed their firstborn, a baby boy on Friday, Dada Sham Kaushal penned a gratitude note for all the blessings being showered on their family.

    He took to his official Instagram handle and penned, "Shukriya Rab da...(folded hands emojis) Kal se Bhagwan ka mere parivar pe etne meherban rehne ke liye, jitna bhi shukar kar raha hun, unki blessings ke samne kam pad raha hai. God is & has been so kind. Bhagwan ki meherbani aise hi mere bachon pe aur sabse junior kaushal pe bani rahe. Hum sab bahut khush hain aur bahut blessed feel kar rahe hain. (Thank you, God...(folded hands emojis) for being so kind to my family, no matter how much I thank him, it feels insufficient in front of all his blessings. God is and has been so kind. May God's grace continue to remain on my children and the youngest Kaushal. We are all very happy and feel very blessed.) (sic)."

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by (@shamkaushal09)

    "So so happy on becoming Dada. May God bless all, Rab Rakha (folded hands emojis)," he added.

    Prior to this, Vicky's brother, Sunny Kaushal, expressed his excitement about becoming a 'Chachu'. The actor re-shared Vicky and Katrina’s announcement post, and exclaimed, “Main Chacha Ban Gaya (I have become an uncle) (sic).”

    On Friday, Vicky and Katrina announced the arrival of their little bundle of joy with an adorable post that read, "Our bundle of joy has arrived. With immense love and gratitude, we welcome our baby boy. 7th November, 2025. Katrina & Vicky.” In the caption, they kept it simple and heartfelt, writing, “Blessed. Om (sic).”

    READ | Amid engagement rumours, Rashmika Mandanna says she'll marry Vijay Deverakonda: 'I will take a bullet...'

    Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
    Read More
    Advertisement
    POPULAR STORIES
    India hit rock bottom at Hong Kong Sixes after defeats to Kuwait, UAE and Nepal
    India hit rock bottom at Hong Kong Sixes after defeats to Kuwait, UAE and Nepal
    Bihar Elections 2025: PM Modi mocks Rahul Gandhi's dive into pond, says, 'Chunav mein doobne ki taiyaari...'
    Bihar Elections 2025: PM Modi mocks Rahul Gandhi's dive into pond, says...
    Major setback for India! Rishabh Pant forced to retire hurt after repeated body blows vs South Africa A, Test return doubtful
    Major setback for India! Rishabh Pant forced to retire hurt after repeated body
    CHILLING death threat message sent to BJP MP Ravi Kishan by Lawrence Bishnoi gang: 'Modi, Yogi will be eliminated...'
    CHILLING death threat message sent to BJP MP Ravi Kishan by Lawrence Bishnoi...
    SHOCKING incident: US woman hurls hot coffee at McDonald's worker over delayed order in Michigan; Watch viral video
    US woman hurls hot coffee at McDonald's worker over delayed order in Michigan
    MORE
    Advertisement
    MOST VIEWED
    Sanjay Khan and Zarine Khan’s family: All about their love story, 4 beautiful children, net worth
    Sanjay Khan and Zarine Khan’s family: Know all about them
    India’s first ‘traffic light free city’ is major hub for students, not Delhi, Dehradun, Bengaluru or Hyderabad, its…
    India’s first ‘traffic light free city’ is major hub for students, it is...
    Meet Taskeen Khan, perfect example of beauty with brain, ex-Miss Uttarakhand who cracked UPSC exam after father's retirement, her AIR was..., now serves as...
    Meet Taskeen Khan, perfect example of beauty with brain, who cracked UPSC exam
    AQI Alert: THESE are top 10 Indian cities with worst air quality levels, Delhi at first spot; Check complete list
    AQI Alert: THESE are top 10 Indian cities with worst air quality levels
    Tesla CEO Elon Musk staggering 1 trillion USD pay package approved, here's how it stands out as compared to Mark Zuckerberg, Satya Nadella, Sundar Pichai's compensations
    Tesla CEO Elon Musk staggering 1 trillion USD pay package approved
    MORE
    MOST WATCHED
    MORE
    Advertisement
    DNA ORIGNALS
    DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
    DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
    DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
    DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
    DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
    DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
    MORE