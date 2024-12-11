Shah Rukh Khan also revealed a surprising fact about his connection with Dilip Kumar since childhood, as his father and Dilip Kumar lived in the same neighborhood in Delhi. Shah Rukh Khan said he often visited Dilip Kumar’s house when he was younger.

Dilip Kumar, one of India's greatest actors, was well-known for his charismatic style, charm, and unmatched acting skills. Today, December 11, on his 102nd birth anniversary, let us take a look back at an interview by Shah Rukh Khan where he spoke of his affection for Dilip Kumar.

In an interview with Filmfare in 2013, Shah Rukh Khan spoke about his family's love for films and how watching them on a black-and-white TV and a VCR was a ritual for them. "There was this guy called Vinit, he later acted in two movies, he used to sell VCRs in Chandni Chowk, I became friends with him for the love of movies. My mother suffered from pain in her legs. So every night, my sister (Lala Rukh) and I used to press her legs and watch movies. That was a ritual. We used to watch all kinds of films. Biswajeet was my mother’s favorite hero. She thought he looked handsome. She loved Dilip Kumar and thought I looked like him. Every time a new movie was released, mom, sister, and me would watch it at Uphar theatre."

Shah Rukh Khan also revealed a surprising fact about his connection with Dilip Kumar since childhood, as his father and Dilip Kumar lived in the same neighborhood in Delhi. Shah Rukh Khan said he often visited Dilip Kumar’s house when he was younger.

He said, “Dad knew him. They used to live in the same gully in Delhi. I’ve met Dilip saab many times in my childhood. We have been to his place often. Actually, Sairaji doesn’t remember this but her medicines used to be sent by my aunt from London. Years later, when I was working with Ketan Mehta, I saw a picture of Dilip Kumar in his office and I was like oh! That’s me. He looked so much like me in that picture. Or rather I looked so much like him. But my relationship with Dilip saab goes beyond films. Dilip saab and Sairaji have always thought of me as their son."

Born as Muhammad Yusuf Khan in Peshawar, British India (now in Pakistan), he made his debut with the film Jwar Bhata in 1944 under the stage name Dilip Kumar.

READ | Deepika Padukone's mom-in-law celebrates Dua's third-month birthday with special gesture, Ranveer Singh's mom donates..