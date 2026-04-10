Dacoit Movie Review: Adivi Sesh, Mrunal Thakur's revenge drama is a big surprise, defy logic, but entertains with smart writing, twists and turns

Adivi Sesh and Mrunal Thakur's Dacoit is certainly an engaging, entertaining watch, and the credit goes to smart writing, giving a new spin to a mundane love story.

Director: Shaneil Deo

Star cast: Adivi Sesh, Mrunal Thakur, Anurag Kashyap, Prakash Raj, Sunil

Runtime: 152 mins

Where to watch: In cinemas

Rating: 3 stars

Story

Dacoit Movie Review: Set in the COVID pandemic, Hari (Adivi Sesh), a rape and murder convict, escapes from jail after 13 years and is out there to take revenge on the person who falsely accused him. She's none other than the girl he once loved, Saraswati (Mrunal Thakur). Fate brings Hari and Saraswati closer again, but this time with ulterior motives. Hari wants his revenge, and Saraswati is struggling to collect money for her husband's treatment. They plan a robbery at the hospital, but it all goes for a toss when C Rambabu (Anurag Kashyap) enters. What happens next? Will Hari ever find out why Saraswati betrays him? Does Hari still love Saraswati? Will Saraswati succeed in saving her husband? These interesting questions form the premise of Dacoit: Ek Prem Katha.

It's been nearly a month, and Dhurandhar 2's hangover is still there. After watching Ranveer Singh's blockbuster, our expectations have gone a notch higher. A high benchmark has now been set, and anything below that mark will disappoint you somewhere. I went to watch Dacoit: Ek Prem Katha, with almost no expectations, and I walked out pleasantly surprised. Dacoit is certainly an engaging, entertaining watch, and the credit goes to smart writing, giving a new spin to a mundane love story.

The movie starts with Adivi meeting Ishaq Bhai (Atul Kulkarni), remembering Sarawati. Hari recalls how they met in 2005, how romance bloomed, and ultimately how he got betrayed by her. In the first 20-30 mins, Hari and Saraswati's love story is being established, but as an audience, you don't connect with the duo or their story. You don't feel happy or even sad for them. The editing is too fast, with too many jump cuts, which demand your undivided attention.

However, the film becomes interesting after Hari escapes from jail and reunites with Saraswati. From there, the film takes a thrilling ride, full of twists, some of which are truly unexpected. Dacoit has a gripping first half, and you're expecting a more intense ride in the second half. Thankfully, director Shaneil Deo delivers a solid second half as well, leaving you entertained but confused as well.

Performances

Speaking about performances, Adivi Sesh (best known for Major, Hit, and Goodachaari) has yet again surprised me. For me, it was a little sceptical to see a Biba Munda Adivi going full rowdy and performing a grey shade character, but he passes with flying colours. He looks raw, rugged, justifying the angst of a hopeless Romeo. By the end, you will sympathise with Hari.

Mrunal Thakur as Saraswati excels from start to end. Once again, it has proved how regional filmmakers know how to tap the true potential of an actor. Mrunal ain't just a damsel-in-distress in Dacoit. She goes on a journey from being a strong-headed girl to a fearless mother, and faithful wife. In fact, it's Mrunal's character that acts as an anchor and holds the film firmly.

Prakash Raj as the antogonist is sadly underutilised. The story has not given much scope to his character. Similarly, Sunil is also let down by a one-tone character arc. Especially after Pushpa 2, such a character does a disservice to Sunil's talent. Atul Kulkarni also didn't have much scope in the film. However, Anurag Kashyap is a stunner. Unlike Maharaja, he ain't playing a baddie, but a supporting lead, that walks away with applause.

Technical aspects

While dissecting the technical aspects, Shaneil Deo's direction is impressive, and it successfully brings out the best performance from all the actors. Story written by Shaneil Deo, Adivi Sesh is impressive, innovative, but convoluted as well. The movie's second half has too many twists, some of them just bounce off, and you're unable to understand them. A few revelations also defy logic, and you keep thinking, 'How is this possible?' Background score by Gyaani is decent. Music by Bheems Ceciroleo is average.

Overall verdict

Dacoit: Ek Prem Katha deserves to be watched on the big screen, for the newness of fusing a love story with a revenge drama. But you'll have to pay full attention to the movie. The movie does have a repeat value, as you'll understand the twists and revelations better the second time.