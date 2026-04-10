FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Jana Nayagan: Thalapathy Vijay suffers major loss, even before the release, HD print of his final film gets leaked on pirate sites

IPL 2026: Meet Mukul Choudhary, 21-year-old uncapped wicketkeeper-batter from Rajasthan, who became latest LSG sensation

Petrol, Diesel prices today, April 10, 2026: Check rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai and more

Assam HSLC Result 2026: SEBA Board Class 10 result announced at sebaonline.org; Check how to download scorecard

No peace talks in Islamabad?, Iran denies reports of its team reaching Pakistan

Dacoit Movie Review: Adivi Sesh, Mrunal Thakur's revenge drama is a big surprise, defy logic, but entertains with smart writing, twists and turns

Harbhajan Singh slapping Sreesanth in IPL 2008 ‘unseen footage’ goes viral AGAIN on social media, netizens react ‘bhajji already apologised’

US-Israel-Iran War: Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei signals shift in Strait of Hormuz approach amid ongoing conflict

West Bengal Elections: Owaisi’s AIMIM cut ties with Humayun Kabir, former TMC leader who wanted to build Babri Masjid in Murshidabad; here’s why

Bihar Horror: 42-year-old man beheaded in Araria district; accused beaten to death by mob, probe underway

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Jana Nayagan: Thalapathy Vijay suffers major loss, even before the release, HD print of his final film gets leaked on pirate sites

Jana Nayagan: HD print of Thalapathy Vijay's final film leaked on pirate sites

Anant Ambani’s 31st Birthday: 5 celebrities who wished Mukesh Ambani's son, from Salman Khan to Dhurandhar star Ranveer Singh

Anant Ambani’s 31st Birthday: 5 celebrities who wished Mukesh Ambani's son

Petrol, Diesel prices today, April 10, 2026: Check rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai and more

Petrol, Diesel prices today, April 10, 2026: Check city-wise rates here

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Anant Ambani’s 31st Birthday: 5 celebrities who wished Mukesh Ambani's son, from Salman Khan to Dhurandhar star Ranveer Singh

Anant Ambani’s 31st Birthday: 5 celebrities who wished Mukesh Ambani's son

Anant Ambani’s 31st Birthday: Here's a look at Mukesh Ambani's son's car collection, from Mercedes-Benz S-Class to G63 AMG

Anant Ambani’s 31st Birthday: Here's a look at Mukesh Ambani's son's car

From US to Russia: Top 5 countries with world's biggest crude oil production capacity, know where India stands

From US to Russia: Top 5 countries with world's biggest crude oil production

HomeBollywood

BOLLYWOOD

Dacoit Movie Review: Adivi Sesh, Mrunal Thakur's revenge drama is a big surprise, defy logic, but entertains with smart writing, twists and turns

Adivi Sesh and Mrunal Thakur's Dacoit is certainly an engaging, entertaining watch, and the credit goes to smart writing, giving a new spin to a mundane love story.

Latest News

Simran Singh

Updated : Apr 10, 2026, 11:09 AM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Dacoit Movie Review: Adivi Sesh, Mrunal Thakur's revenge drama is a big surprise, defy logic, but entertains with smart writing, twists and turns
A poster of Dacoit
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Director: Shaneil Deo

Star cast: Adivi Sesh, Mrunal Thakur, Anurag Kashyap, Prakash Raj, Sunil

Runtime: 152 mins 

Where to watch: In cinemas

Rating: 3 stars 

Story

Dacoit Movie Review: Set in the COVID pandemic, Hari (Adivi Sesh), a rape and murder convict, escapes from jail after 13 years and is out there to take revenge on the person who falsely accused him. She's none other than the girl he once loved, Saraswati (Mrunal Thakur). Fate brings Hari and Saraswati closer again, but this time with ulterior motives. Hari wants his revenge, and Saraswati is struggling to collect money for her husband's treatment. They plan a robbery at the hospital, but it all goes for a toss when C Rambabu (Anurag Kashyap) enters. What happens next? Will Hari ever find out why Saraswati betrays him? Does Hari still love Saraswati? Will Saraswati succeed in saving her husband? These interesting questions form the premise of Dacoit: Ek Prem Katha.

It's been nearly a month, and Dhurandhar 2's hangover is still there. After watching Ranveer Singh's blockbuster, our expectations have gone a notch higher. A high benchmark has now been set, and anything below that mark will disappoint you somewhere. I went to watch Dacoit: Ek Prem Katha, with almost no expectations, and I walked out pleasantly surprised. Dacoit is certainly an engaging, entertaining watch, and the credit goes to smart writing, giving a new spin to a mundane love story. 

The movie starts with Adivi meeting Ishaq Bhai (Atul Kulkarni), remembering Sarawati. Hari recalls how they met in 2005, how romance bloomed, and ultimately how he got betrayed by her. In the first 20-30 mins, Hari and Saraswati's love story is being established, but as an audience, you don't connect with the duo or their story. You don't feel happy or even sad for them. The editing is too fast, with too many jump cuts, which demand your undivided attention. 

However, the film becomes interesting after Hari escapes from jail and reunites with Saraswati. From there, the film takes a thrilling ride, full of twists, some of which are truly unexpected. Dacoit has a gripping first half, and you're expecting a more intense ride in the second half. Thankfully, director Shaneil Deo delivers a solid second half as well, leaving you entertained but confused as well. 

Performances

Speaking about performances, Adivi Sesh (best known for Major, Hit, and Goodachaari) has yet again surprised me. For me, it was a little sceptical to see a Biba Munda Adivi going full rowdy and performing a grey shade character, but he passes with flying colours. He looks raw, rugged, justifying the angst of a hopeless Romeo. By the end, you will sympathise with Hari. 

Mrunal Thakur as Saraswati excels from start to end. Once again, it has proved how regional filmmakers know how to tap the true potential of an actor. Mrunal ain't just a damsel-in-distress in Dacoit. She goes on a journey from being a strong-headed girl to a fearless mother, and faithful wife. In fact, it's Mrunal's character that acts as an anchor and holds the film firmly. 

Prakash Raj as the antogonist is sadly underutilised. The story has not given much scope to his character. Similarly, Sunil is also let down by a one-tone character arc. Especially after Pushpa 2, such a character does a disservice to Sunil's talent. Atul Kulkarni also didn't have much scope in the film. However, Anurag Kashyap is a stunner. Unlike Maharaja, he ain't playing a baddie, but a supporting lead, that walks away with applause. 

Technical aspects

While dissecting the technical aspects, Shaneil Deo's direction is impressive, and it successfully brings out the best performance from all the actors. Story written by Shaneil Deo, Adivi Sesh is impressive, innovative, but convoluted as well. The movie's second half has too many twists, some of them just bounce off, and you're unable to understand them. A few revelations also defy logic, and you keep thinking, 'How is this possible?' Background score by Gyaani is decent. Music by Bheems Ceciroleo is average. 

Overall verdict

Dacoit: Ek Prem Katha deserves to be watched on the big screen, for the newness of fusing a love story with a revenge drama. But you'll have to pay full attention to the movie. The movie does have a repeat value, as you'll understand the twists and revelations better the second time. 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Jana Nayagan: Thalapathy Vijay suffers major loss, even before the release, HD print of his final film gets leaked on pirate sites
Jana Nayagan: HD print of Thalapathy Vijay's final film leaked on pirate sites
IPL 2026: Meet Mukul Choudhary, 21-year-old uncapped wicketkeeper-batter from Rajasthan, who became latest LSG sensation
IPL 2026: Meet Mukul Choudhary, 21-year-old wicketkeeper-batter, latest LSG hero
Petrol, Diesel prices today, April 10, 2026: Check rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai and more
Petrol, Diesel prices today, April 10, 2026: Check city-wise rates here
Assam HSLC Result 2026: SEBA Board Class 10 result announced at sebaonline.org; Check how to download scorecard
Assam HSLC Result 2026: Class 10 result announced at sebaonline.org
No peace talks in Islamabad?, Iran denies reports of its team reaching Pakistan
No peace talks in Islamabad?, Iran denies reports of its team reaching Pakistan
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Anant Ambani’s 31st Birthday: 5 celebrities who wished Mukesh Ambani's son, from Salman Khan to Dhurandhar star Ranveer Singh
Anant Ambani’s 31st Birthday: 5 celebrities who wished Mukesh Ambani's son
Anant Ambani’s 31st Birthday: Here's a look at Mukesh Ambani's son's car collection, from Mercedes-Benz S-Class to G63 AMG
Anant Ambani’s 31st Birthday: Here's a look at Mukesh Ambani's son's car
From US to Russia: Top 5 countries with world's biggest crude oil production capacity, know where India stands
From US to Russia: Top 5 countries with world's biggest crude oil production
West Bengal Elections 2026: PM Modi's 6 guarantees for poll-bound state, from 7th pay commission to women's safety
West Bengal Elections 2026: PM Modi's 6 guarantees for poll-bound state
Matthew Perry's drug overdose case: Who is Jasveen Sanga, the' Ketamine Queen'? Indian origin drug dealer, sentenced to 15 years imprisonment
Matthew Perry's drug overdose case: Who is Jasveen Sanga, the' Ketamine Queen'?
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement