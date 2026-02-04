Dacoit backs out clashing with Dhurandhar 2, Toxic; Adivi Sesh, Mrunal Thakur's crime thriller will now release on...

Manoj Pahwa reveals he 'rejected' The Ba***ds of Bollywood, went on to say 'hoga apne ghar ka...'
BOLLYWOOD
To avoid the mega clash of Dhurandhar 2 and Toxic, Adivi Sesh and Mrunal Thakur's Dacoit: Ek Prem Katha, has now been pushed a month ahead.
Actors Adivi Sesh and Mrunal Thakur's Dacoit, which was initially scheduled to release in theatres on March 19, now has a new release date. With the new release date confirmed, Dacoit is now set to hit cinemas on April 10, 2026.
Why Toxic has been pushed to April?
The move comes to steer clear of a head-to-head clash with other major releases, including Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar 2 and Yash's Toxic. Dacoit is led by Adivi Sesh, who has also co-written the film. Sesh has often supported films where the story takes centre stage, and Dacoit follows that pattern. Shot simultaneously in Hindi and Telugu, the film's story and screenplay were jointly crafted by Adivi Sesh and Shaneil Deo. The film is directed by Shaneil Deo. In addition to the lead duo, the film also features director Anurag Kashyap in a prominent role, with Mrunal Thakur playing a key part.
Adivi Sesh on wrapping Dacoit?
Sesh recently wrapped up the final shooting schedule of the film. Sharing his thoughts on completing the shoot, Sesh said that wrapping up the final schedule felt both surreal and emotional. "Wrapping the final schedule of Dacoit feels both surreal and deeply emotional for me. This film has been an intense journey, physically, creatively, and mentally. From writing the first draft to now, standing at the edge of completion, every phase has demanded complete honesty and commitment. We just wrapped up the last schedule, and there's a quiet sense of fulfilment that comes with knowing we've given this story everything we had," Sesh said in a statement.
He added, "'Dacoit' is not just another film for me; it's a story that has stayed with me through the nights of writing and days of shooting under challenging conditions. As we head toward its release in March, I feel incredibly grateful to be sharing this moment with the entire team who believed in the vision from day one."