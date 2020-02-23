Dabboo Ratnani reveals Tabu's photoshoot inspiration behind Kiara Advani's concept after plagiarism claim

After Dabboo Ratnani unveiled his 2020 calendar, it gave the Internet a fodder to memes and also invited trolls too. Moreover, Dabboo was also accused of plagiarism for the photo he clicked of Kiara Advani. For the uninitiated, the actor was seen posing only with a leaf and an international photographer named Marie Bärsch shared the photo of her work and wrote, "I just leave that here." She posted this on her Instagram story.

Now, Dabboo has broken his silence on the plagiarism row by sharing a photo of Tabu he clicked back in 2001. In the photo, the talented actor is seen posing in a similar way Kiara did. The ace photographer wrote, "Beautiful @tabutiful for #dabbooratnanicalender 2002 #lovenature This timeless & mesmerising shot of Tabu was taken in the year 2001 and it featured in my calendar in the year 2002."

He also wrote, "There’s been a little noise about @kiaraaliaadvani's breathtaking 2020 calendar shot with a leaf! Guess if I can reuse my camera, I can definitely repeat my own concept! & if at all that doesn’t go well with trolls, then I admit to plagiarising MY OWN SELF #loveandpeace @dabbooratnani @manishadratnani Huge Thanks to my friends who trust me! That’s all that matters"

Meanwhile, Kiara had shared her photo on her Instagram page with a caption stating, "A leaf out of #DabbooRatnaniCalendar! @dabbooratnani @manishadratnani"

Many had called Dabboo a 'copycat' as well as a 'plagiarist' which led to Dabboo finally share his side of the story.