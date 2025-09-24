'Dabangg is Salman Khan brand': Amid Abhinav Kashyap's rant about superstar, netizens dig his old interview, brutally troll him

Amid Abhinav Kashyap's rant about Salman Khan and family on Dabangg, his old interview during Dabangg 2 has now resurfaced, and netizens are brutally trolling him.

Director Abhinav Kashyap is currently in the news for his rant about Salman Khan and his family for 'snatching' the Dabangg franchise from him, and 'harassing' him during the making of the blockbuster. In a 7-part video interview with Bollywood Thikana, Abhinav alleged that Salman, Arbaaz, and Sohail are 'bullies' who harass directors like him. Abhinav didn't even spare Salman's father, Salim Khan, and made an outrageous remark about him and their upbringing. From calling Arbaaz 'gadha, chor' to age-shaming Salman, provoking Gen-Z to beat him, Abhinav is spewing venom on the Khans.

In these seven interviews, Abhinav mentioned several times that he was harassed during Dabangg, and he was neglected when the franchise grew with remakes and sequels. Anurag Kashyap's brother, Abhinav, has passed distasteful comments on almost everyone who's related to Salman, be it his family or friends (Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan). Amid the rant, loyal fans of Salman dug out Abhinav's old interview in which he was in all praise for Khan and family. Before Dabangg 2, Abhinav interacted with Faridoon Shahyar in a Bollywood Hungama interview, explaining why he stepped down from directing the sequel to his 2010 blockbuster directorial.

In this interview, Abhinav clearly said that Salman and Arbaaz 'requested' him to direct Dabangg 2, and the latter 'never' obliged him to do the film. In a clear statement, Abhinav mentioned that he chose not to be associated with the film, as he wanted to explore other opportunities. Unlike his recent statements, Abhinav once said that Dabangg is 'Salman Khan's brand'. He even admitted that no one knows the franchise by his name, and he didn't sound sad or depressed.

VIDEO: The 2012 interview of #AbhinavKashyap AFTER he had walked out of #Dabangg2. Here's what he had said -



1) #ArbaazKhan gave me a chance as a director when NO ONE did for 10 years.



2) I rejected 'Dabangg 2' as I didn't want to just do the #Dabangg franchise... despite… pic.twitter.com/6twqCnZx6m September 23, 2025

Soon, this clip went viral, and several netizens bashed 'hypocrite' Abhinav for spreading 'filth' on Salman Khan. A netizen wrote, "Let's expose this fraud." Another netizen wrote, "He just wants the limelight. If something happens to him, people will doubt Salman Khan alone. So he is just saying it. Let him say whatever he thinks. Nothing can happen. Please take the popcorn." One of the netizens wrote, "All know that Abhinav is taking megastar #salmankhan just for publicity. Dabangg ke baad ya oske phele konsi blockbuster movie diya hai?" Another internet user wrote, "His old and new interviews are completely different." On the work front, Abhinav's last directorial was Ranbir Kapoor's Besharam (2013)