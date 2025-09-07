Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Dabangg director Abhinav Kashyap says Salman Khan 'badtameez hai, ganda insaan hai': 'The whole Khan family is...'

Abhinav Kashyap has often blamed Salman Khan and his family for sabotaging his career in the Hindi film industry.

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Sep 07, 2025, 08:25 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Dabangg director Abhinav Kashyap says Salman Khan 'badtameez hai, ganda insaan hai': 'The whole Khan family is...'
Salman Khan v/s Abhinav Kashyap
Abhinav Kashyap made his directorial debut with Salman Khan-starrer Dabangg in 2010. The film turned out to be a blockbuster and gave the audiences Chulbul Pandey, one of Salman's most iconic characters. However, Abhinav never worked with Khan again and has often slammed the Khan family for sabotaging his career. In his most recent interview, the filmmaker called the superstar "gunda", and said that the Khan family behaves vindictively.

Talking to Indian Express Screen, Abhinav said, "Salman is never involved. He is not even interested in acting, and he hasn’t been since the last 25 years. He does a favour by turning up to work. He is more into the power of being a celebrity, but he is not interested in acting. He is a gunda (goon). I was not aware of this before Dabangg. Salman badtameez hai, ganda insaan hai."

Slamming Salman's family, he further added, "Salman is the father of the star system in Bollywood. He is from a film family which has been in the industry since 50 years. He continues the process. They are vindictive people. They control the whole process. If you don’t agree with them, they come after you."

Abhinav also shared how his brother Anurag Kashyap was ousted from Salman's Tere Naam. "The same happened with Anurag in Tere Naam. How would he guide or advice me? He told me before Dabangg that you won’t be able to make a film with Salman. He just didn't tell in great detail that why I won't be able to make a movie with him. He just thought I’ll get easily bullied, he knows these vultures. Anurag left the film eventually. He wrote the script of Tere Naam. Boney Kapoor misbehaved with him, then he left it. They didn’t give him credit also. The exact same thing that happened with me."

After Dabangg, Abhinav Kashyap made Besharam with Ranbir Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, and Rishi Kapoor in 2013. The film was a massive commercial failure and Abhinav never returned to the director's chair. On the other hand, Salman's brother Arbaaz Khan made Dabangg 2 in 2012 and Prabhu Deva directed Dabangg 3 in 2019.

READ | This Anil Kapoor film was rejected by Aamir Khan, Shah Rukh Khan; flopped in theatres, later became cult classic

