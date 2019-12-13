'Dabangg 3' promotions on 'The Kapil Sharma Show': Salman Khan reveals why he prefers to sleep on the sofa

This weekend Salman Khan along with Dabangg 3 cast will be seen promoting the film on The Kapil Sharma Show. The superstar will be seen with Sonakshi Sinha, Arbaaz Khan and Saiee Manjrekar on the comedy show for the promotions. Salman has been a regular visitor of TKSS for the promotions of his films. He also visited the sets with his brothers Arbaaz and Sohail Khan. The Dabangg star is someone who laughs his heart out whenever he is on the show.

The channel airing The Kapil Sharma Show released a hilarious promo featuring Salman and Kapil. In the video, Kapil is seen asking Salman how much times he takes to sleep once he hits the bed. To which Salman says that he sleeps on the sofa and shows a demo as well. Then Sharma tells the superstar that the sofa is only for one people. To which Khan says that's the reason why he prefers to sleep on the sofa. Both start laughing wholeheartedly.

Dabangg 3 is directed by Prabhu Dheva and is slated to release on December 20, 2019.

Earlier during an interaction with Mumbai Mirror, when Salman was asked about being credited as the writer of Dabangg 3, he stated, "When I heard the story of the first Dabangg, which Dilip Shukla had written, I liked the plot but thought the character wasn’t noble. There were no songs, he was grey, corrupt and ruthless. I changed him into the Chulbul Pandey you see, and it worked. There was a lot of angst."