'Dabangg 3' Box Office Report Day 3: Salman Khan's superstardom helps film cross Rs 70 crore mark on first weekend

The first weekend collections of Salman Khan and Sonakshi Sinha starrer 'Dabangg 3' are out.

Salman Khan and Sonakshi Sinha's latest outing Dabangg 3 has failed to live up to the expectations in terms of the box office. In two days of its release, the film failed to hit Rs 50 crore mark which is very unlike of a Salman Khan film. Dabangg 3 has been one of the most anticipated releases of 2019, but due to the ongoing protest against CAA and NRC across the nation, the film is getting affected.

Now, the weekend collections of Dabangg 3 are out. As per reports in Box Office India, the film showed a jump which still not impressive as it made about Rs Rs 28.50 crore approx. The total collections of Hindi version are Rs 73 crore approx. The film is on the verge of becoming a hit if not a blockbuster.

Check it out in detail below:

Friday - Rs 22.50 crore approx

Saturday - Rs 22 crore approx

Sunday - Rs 28.50 crore approx

TOTAL - Rs 73 crore approx

While trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted, "#Dabangg3 partially regains lost ground on Day 3... Biz jumps across circuits... Loses a big chunk of *opening weekend* biz [approx ₹ 12 cr] due to protests... Day 4 [Mon] crucial... #Christmas celebrations [Tue evening onwards and Wed] should boost biz..."

He detailed out collections of all versions by writing, "#Dabangg3 - despite protests affecting its biz severely - packs ₹ 80 cr+ in its *opening weekend*, primarily due to the superstardom of #SalmanKhan... Fri 24.50 cr, Sat 24.75 cr, Sun 31.90 cr. Total: ₹ 81.15 cr. #India biz. Note: All versions."

Take a look:

Dabangg 3 also stars debutante Saiee Manjrekar and is directed by Prabhu Deva.