'Dabangg 3' Box Office Report Day 3 Prediction: Salman Khan's film nears Rs 75 crore over weekend

Dabangg 3 showed good growth on Sunday. The movie saw around 30% rise on its third day Sunday. However, the movie has been affected, lost a reasonable amount of business, and has failed to cross Rs. 50 crore, which is a cakewalk for any Salman Khan's movie.

The Delhi and UP circuit, where Salman Khan's Dabangg 3, was expected to mint a lot, has been most affected. The movie, also starring Sonakshi Sinha and Saiee Manjrekar in lead roles, minted Rs. 29 crore on Sunday. While the weekend collections could have been around Rs. 85 crores, the movie earned only Rs. 73 crore.

Looking at the Box Office collections of Dabangg 3 over the weekend, the movie is termed a disaster. However, the Box Office collections of Monday would really determine the fate of the film, which is a franchise of Anubhav Sinha's Dabangg.

Despite what is stated as the bad Box Office collection, Dabangg 3 is the fourth-highest weekend of 2019. WAR, Bharat and Saaho (Hindi) were the first three highest weekends of 2019. In fact, Dabangg 3 Box Office is better than Kabir Singh, Mission Mangal, Total Dhamaal, Kesari, Super 30 and even Housefull 4.

The film will also get the benefit of Christmas if it can pass the Monday litmus test. Directed by Prabhudheva, Dabangg 3 also stars Arbaaz Khan back as Makkhi Singh and Loveyatri actress Warina Hussain in the song Munna Badnaam Hua.