'Dabangg 3' Box Office Report Day 2: Salman Khan's film fails to hit Rs 50 crore mark

Salman Khan starrer Dabangg 3 has been one of the most anticipated films of 2019. During morning shows on Friday, the film got an occupancy of about 30-35%. It also got the sixth-best opening of 2019 after War, Bharat, Mission Mangal, Saaho and Kabir Singh in terms of Bollywood. On Friday, Dabangg 3 made Rs 22.50 crore approx as per reports in Box Office India. While trade analyst Taran Adarsh stated Rs 24.50 crore.

Now the Second-day collections of Dabangg 3 are out and the film minted Rs 22 crore approx which is lesser than what it made on opening day, as per reports in the trade website. They also reported that the film did not show any growth on the second day which is very unlike for a Salman Khan film. The total collections until now are Rs 44.50 crore approx.

Check it out in detail below:

Friday - Rs 22.50 crore approx

Saturday - Rs 22 crore approx

TOTAL - Rs 44.50 crore approx

While Taran tweeted, "#Dabangg3 stays in the same range on Day 2... Few circuits up, few down... Protests hit biz hard... Loses approx â‚¹ 7.5 cr to â‚¹ 9 cr in 2 days... Biz should see a turnaround on Day 3 [Sun]... Fri 24.50 cr, Sat 24.75 cr. Total: â‚¹ 49.25 cr. India biz. Note: All versions."

Take a look:

Dabangg 3 is directed by Prabh Deva and also stars Sonakshi Sinha, debutante Saiee Manjrekar and Arbaaz Khan in pivotal roles.