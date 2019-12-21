'Dabangg 3' Box Office Report Day 1: Salman Khan-Sonakshi Sinha's film loses about 20% business due to CAA-NRC protests

Salman Khan starrer Dabangg 3 finally hit the screens on Friday much to the excitement of fans. The film is the third instalment in the hit franchise and is helmed by Prabhu Deva. In the film, Salman reprises the role of Chulbul Pandey and it got an occupancy of about 30-35% during the morning shows on opening day. Earlier talking about the opening day collections, trade analyst Girish Johar told Pinkvilla, "Dabangg is a solid franchise. Salman's quirky, action avatar is loved by audiences."

Now, the first-day collections are out and as per reports in Box Office India, Dabangg 3 made about Rs 22-23 crore nett. The movie lost about 20% of business due to the ongoing protest against CAA/CAB and NRC across the nation. The film was eyeing for Rs 30 crore opening, however, it did not match up to the expectations.

While trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted, "#Dabangg3 hits â‚¹ 20 cr+ on Day 1 thanks largely to #SalmanKhan’s star power... Day 1 biz would’ve easily been much, much higher had it not been for the protests... Resultantly, biz kept fluctuating throughout the day... A substantial sum was lost due to this reason..."

He also wrote, "#Dabangg3 Fri â‚¹ 24.5 cr. #India biz. Note: ALL VERSIONS."

Check it out below:

Meanwhile, a source told Bollywood Hungama, "The Salman Khan starrer would continue to collect even after the release of Good Newwz. But it needs to do huge business in Week 1 as it’ll lose a chunk of screens in some centres. This is if the word of mouth is positive. If reports are bad, then it’ll prove disastrous. It’ll be a repeat of what happened to Zero, last year’s Christmas release."