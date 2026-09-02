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Daayra: This actress has dubbed for Kareena Kapoor Khan in Malayalam version; not Kalyani Priyadarshan, Mamitha Baiju, Nimisha Sajayan

Daayra marks Parvathy Thiruvothu's debut into voice acting as she has dubbed for Kareena Kapoor Khan's character DCP Ajooni Kohli in the crime thriller. The Meghna Gulzar directorial, that also stars Prithviraj Sukumaran in the lead, releases on September 18.

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Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Sep 02, 2026, 03:59 PM IST

Daayra: This actress has dubbed for Kareena Kapoor Khan in Malayalam version; not Kalyani Priyadarshan, Mamitha Baiju, Nimisha Sajayan
Kareena Kapoor Khan in Daayra
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Actress Parvathy Thiruvothu, who predominantly works in Malayalam cinema, is set to lend her voice to Kareena Kapoor Khan's character, Ajooni, in the Malayalam version of  the upcoming film Daayra. This marks Parvathy's debut into voice acting. The actress, who is known for her layered characters throughout her career, brings her distinctive voice and performance sensibility to Ajooni, while staying true to the essence of Kareena Kapoor Khan's original portrayal.

Parvathy on working in Daayra

Talking about the same, Parvathy Thiruvothu said in a statement, "Working on Daayra was a dream come true, mainly as somebody who has been aspiring to do voice acting for the longest time, dreaming about it, and always thought that the best opportunities in voice acting would come with animation films or some such. But it was such a pleasant surprise to get this opportunity to begin this journey for me by portraying Ajooni for Kareena. And adding to that is the fact that it is a Meghna Gulzar movie, and that it's a movie that would stay with us for like the longest time after watching. It's an extremely impactful work as a character as well."

More about Daayra

Inspired by true events, Daayra is a crime thriller, and also stars Prithviraj Sukumaran in the lead role. The film is helmed by Meghna Gulzar who is known for Talvar, Raazi, and Sam Bahadur. It promises a sharp, socially grounded narrative, and stars Kareena in a complex, morally conflicted role that explores justice, power, and systemic grey zones. The project blends Kareena’s inclination toward layered, content-driven characters with Meghna Gulzar's restrained, issue-oriented storytelling style. The film is set to release in cinemas on September 18, 2026.

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