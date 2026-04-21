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Daadi Ki Shaadi: Ranbir Kapoor's sister, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni creates history in Kapoor family by breaking this milestone

Ranbir Kapoor's elder sister, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, will be making her big screen debut with Daadi ki Shaadi, and she'll be sharing screen space with mom Neetu Kapoor.

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Simran Singh

Updated : Apr 21, 2026, 07:06 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Daadi Ki Shaadi: Ranbir Kapoor's sister, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni creates history in Kapoor family by breaking this milestone
A poster of Daadi ki Shaadi
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Finally! Ranbir Kapoor's elder sister, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, will be making her Bollywood debut, and in the first itself, she'll be seen with her real mom, Neetu Kapoor. The newest entrant from the Kapoor family will soon be in the entertainer Daadi ki Shaadi, a romantic-comedy that promises hungama with laughter and family drama. The trailer of the much-awaited Daadi ki Shaadi has been dropped, and it's nothing less than a roller coaster ride that is relatable and surprising at the same time. Riddhima, with her first film, has created history. Read on to know how. 

Here's why Riddhima Kapoor created history with her debut film

Daadi ki Shaadi stars an ensemble cast, including Neetu Kapoor, Kapil Sharma, Sarath Kumar, and Sadia Khateeb. Riddhima Kapoor Sahni marks her big screen debut at 45. She's the first member of the Kapoor family to mark her debut in her mid-40s. No one from the last 2 generations of the Kapoor family has debuted in films at this age. However, Riddhima isn't the oldest member of the Kapoor family to start the Bollywood journey late. 

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The oldest member of the Kapoor family to mark acting debut is...

Prithviraj Kapoor's dad, Basheshwarnath Kapoor, is the only actor who started his career after his 50s. Basheshwarnath marked his acting debut in Raj Kapoor's Awaara. In this film, Basheshwarnath Kapoor made a cameo as a judge, and he was seen at the start and at the end of the film. Basheshwarnath Kapoor was reportedly born in 1884, and Awaara was released on December 14, 1951. Based on these dates, he was approximately 67 years old during his debut. 

Watch Daadi ki Shaadi trailer

About Daadi ki Shaadi

Daadi ki Shaadi promises to beautifully encapsulate a mix of emotions that make you laugh, cry, evaluate your relationships and much more. The film marks the return of family celebration with the quirks, chaos, secrets, and unconditional love. Produced by Rtake Studios, BeingU Studios and Shimla Talkies, the film is written and directed by Ashish R Mohan. Daadi Ki Shaadi arrives in cinemas on 8th May 2026.

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