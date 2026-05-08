Daadi Ki Shaadi movie review: Neetu Kapoor, Kapil Sharma dramedy is ode to Basu Chatterjee, Hrishikesh Mukherjee cinema, moves you to tears while laughing

Daadi Ki Shaadi is a sweet surprise, retaining the belief that simple storytelling still exists. It makes you believe that sometimes all you need is a sweet, easy-on-the-eyes story that will leave you moved.

Director: Ashish R Mohan

Star cast: Neetu Kapoor, Kapil Sharma, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Sadia Khateeb

Runtime: 2hr 35mins

Rating: 3.5 stars

Daadi ki Shaadi synopsis

Vimla Ahuja (Neetu Singh), a lonely widow, grandmother of 3 kids, drops a major announcement of getting married on her social media, which leads to the cancellation of her granddaughter Kannu Ahuja's (Sadia Khateeb) engagement to Tony Kalra (Kapil Sharma). The Ahuja family is in distress. Vimla's sons, Jeevan (Deepak Dutta), Naag (Jitendra Hooda), and daughter Sunaina (Riddhima Kapoor Sahni) stormed to her home to stop her from embarrassing them. However, Vimla is adamant to marry Col Theeran Devrajan (R Sarath Kumar). Will the Ahujas be successful in convincing their mother? Is Vimla hiding something about her true motive from their kids? Is she really getting married? All these questions will be answered in a sweet dramedy that will leave you teary-eyed.

Daadi ki Shaadi first impression

When was the last time you sat for a family entertainer that will make you laugh and even shed a few tears in a cinema hall? In the age of pan-India masala entertainers, visual extravaganzas, and larger-than-life spectacles, we have ignored flicks that ain't loud or visually appealing but are high on emotion, conveying a universal message relatable to all age groups. Daadi ki Shaadi is one example from recent years. This film is an unsaid ode to Basu Chatterjee and Hrishikesh Mukherjee's cinema, where content was simple but effectively moving.

The relatable performances in Daadi Ki Shaadi

One of the strong points of this film is the close-to-reality performances of the extended cast. Neetu Kapoor is the soul of the film. The story centres around her character, and she carries it well. However, in this film, even the supporting characters earn your attention, and you find relatability in each character. Riddhima Kapoor Sahni marks her debut, and it seems like she should have entered Bollywood much earlier. Riddhima has a commanding screen presence. Despite being a little hesitant to lens, Riddhima gives a commendable performance. Deepak Dutta is such fine discovery that leaves a lasting impression. He plays the eldest son without going overboard, making you the most relatable character. Jitendra Hooda also shines with his poker face characteristic. He never tries to sound funny, but still makes you chuckle, which is a big win for him.

Although Kapil Sharma and Sadia Khateeb are the main leads, they get overshadowed by the supporting cast. A similar thing happened during Badhaai Ho (2019), where Ayushmann Khurrana and Sanya Malhotra were counted last. This is a rare example where writing prevails over star value. Kapil, as expected, was natural with his witty one-liners. He even did well in emotional moments. Sadia Khateeb is a charmer, right from the first frame. She looks pretty and perfectly emotes the girl-next-door vibes. R Sarath Kumar also earns a credible mention as he anchors the drama with his performance. Yograj Singh Khalsa as Tony's Babuji is a valuable addition. He gives out the most hilarious moment before the climax.

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What works for Daadi Ki Shaadi

Writers Ashish R. Mohan, Bunty Rathore, and Saahil S Sharma deserve a credible mention for packing a film high on emotions. There are sequences that make you think, Have we become too practical for our parents? The interval point will shock you, and the climax will surely leave you in tears. The dialogue is another strong point of the film. Director Ashish R Mohan (known for Khiladi 786) took the challenge of going with simple storytelling and staying true to the script, despite having a relatively good star cast.

Shortcomings of Daadi ki Shaadi

First things first, this film might look outdated to some Gen-Z. Pulling their interest amid the gadgets and masala entertainers is nothing less than an impossible task. The lack of on-ground buzz due to weak promotions is also another factor that will hamper the movie. The movie also suffers from slow narration. A few scenes in the pre-interval fail to hold the attention or even create genriousity for the characters. Music is also a big let-down. Songs are easily forgotten in this one, and that's not a good sign.

Overall verdict

Daadi Ki Shaadi is a sweet surprise, retaining the belief that simple storytelling still exists. It makes you believe that sometimes all you need is a sweet, easy-on-the-eyes story that will leave you moved. Although the movie is a must-watch with family in cinemas, it will get more appreciation on OTT.