Cuttputlli Twitter review: Akshay Kumar's film gets mixed reaction, netizens say 'paise ke chakkar me...'

In the movie Cuttputlli, Akshay plays the role of Arjan Sethi, the dutiful sub-inspector who took an oath to keep the people of Kasauli safe.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 02, 2022, 08:32 AM IST

Credit: Akshay Kumar/Instagram

Akshay Kumar starrer Cuttputlli has been released on the OTT platform Disney + Hotstar. The actor took to Instagram and informed his fans about the same. After watching the film, netizens took to Twitter and shared their reviews.

One of the social media users wrote, “What a movie #Cuttputlli Amazing Performance #AkshayKumar sir. Better than the original. 2022 Best action thriller movie #CuttputlliOnHotstar #CuttputlliReview .”

Another wrote, “#CuttputlliReview - 1/2 Think of a thriller...from today you will only remember #Cuttputlli Improved from original tamil, #AkshayKumar has a treat for his fans and fans of other stars who hardly entertain by doing less movies. Its a one man show. No flaws. SUPERHIT.”

The third person tweeted, “Just watched #Cuttputlli movie. "Ratsasan" already Hindi Dubbed movie h fir v kaise kr lete ho @akshaykumar bhai, Paise ke chakkar me kch v karne ko tyar ho, Chaahe copied movie ho ya Gutkha ka Ad. #CuttputlliReview #AkshayKumar #CuttputlliOnHotstar.”

The fourth person wrote, “Cuttputlli What a movie man @akshaykumar you are a rockstar !! man how can you adapt to this kind of roles so smoothly. @Rakulpreet as awesome as someone can be. @sargun_mehta and all the actors have done a great job #CuttputlliOnHotstar #Cuttputllireview.”

For the unversed, in the movie, Akshay plays the role of Arjan Sethi, the dutiful sub-inspector who took an oath to keep the people of Kasauli safe. However, fate has other plans as the killer strikes from the shadows of terror, leaving behind no trace of evidence, except a body. 

The film`s plot follows the small town cop in his pursuit of the person behind serial killings plaguing Kasauli. Intrigued by the recurring pattern of the murders, Sethi embarks on a thrilling roller coaster ride where he seeks to find the link between the murders and the face behind them.

Speaking about the film, Akshay had earlier said, "Set once upon a time in Kasauli amidst the backdrop of nature’s beauty, the film unveils incidents of ugly killings. It’s filled with enthralling twists and turns. I play an underdog investigation officer, Arjan Sethi who is on a trail to catch the psychopath killer whose motives are unpredictable and unclear. Here, revenge is an illusion and the last act of the movie is unthinkable and will take you by total surprise - and that’s what makes it unique!!"

Produced by Vashu Bhagnani and Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh and Pooja Entertainment, the film has been directed by Ranjit M Tewari. Cuttputli also stars Sargun Mehta and Chandrachur Singh in pivotal roles. (With inputs from ANI)

