Cuttputlli Twitter review: Akshay Kumar's film gets mixed reaction, netizens say 'paise ke chakkar me...'

Akshay Kumar starrer Cuttputlli has been released on the OTT platform Disney + Hotstar. The actor took to Instagram and informed his fans about the same. After watching the film, netizens took to Twitter and shared their reviews.

One of the social media users wrote, “What a movie #Cuttputlli Amazing Performance #AkshayKumar sir. Better than the original. 2022 Best action thriller movie #CuttputlliOnHotstar #CuttputlliReview .”

Cuttputlli

#Cuttputlli Review:



Average Remake #AkshayKumar Is Ok



Other Casting Is Bad



Screenplay is Ok



BGM was average



Villain Part



Funny to see that few claim it to be better than the original



Rating: /5#CuttputlliReview #CuttputlliOnHotstar #RakulPreetSingh pic.twitter.com/gdvaxCkD6k — Kumar Swayam (@KumarSwayam3) September 2, 2022

The best thing about #Ratsasan was the Villian, his story was narrated in such a way that you can feel it



Here in #Cuttputlli, the villain's story is narrated in just 10 mins



Seriously



Also, the emotional scenes don't connect#CuttputlliReview #CuttputlliOnHotstar — Kumar Swayam (@KumarSwayam3) September 2, 2022

Another wrote, “#CuttputlliReview - 1/2 Think of a thriller...from today you will only remember #Cuttputlli Improved from original tamil, #AkshayKumar has a treat for his fans and fans of other stars who hardly entertain by doing less movies. Its a one man show. No flaws. SUPERHIT.”

To all those who were saying that the songs of #Cuttputlli are just promotional songs



Just watch the film



From Casting to Making, everything went bad.#CuttputlliOnHotstar #CuttputlliReview — Kumar Swayam (@KumarSwayam3) September 2, 2022

The third person tweeted, “Just watched #Cuttputlli movie. "Ratsasan" already Hindi Dubbed movie h fir v kaise kr lete ho @akshaykumar bhai, Paise ke chakkar me kch v karne ko tyar ho, Chaahe copied movie ho ya Gutkha ka Ad. #CuttputlliReview #AkshayKumar #CuttputlliOnHotstar.”

#Cuttputlli is PATHETIC due to remake of masterpiece mystery thriller it never come close in a single scene #AkshayKumar act is same truly I bored to watch again and again AK films with Unimpressive act.

Rate - #CuttputlliReview September 2, 2022

@akshaykumar thanks paji for making this movie by the way raat bhar soya nhi 2baje movie laga ke baith gaya ab dar lag raha h koi upay ho toh batao#MovieReview #cuttputllireview #AkshayKumar — u will never know (@HumanDevil7) September 1, 2022

The fourth person wrote, “Cuttputlli What a movie man @akshaykumar you are a rockstar !! man how can you adapt to this kind of roles so smoothly. @Rakulpreet as awesome as someone can be. @sargun_mehta and all the actors have done a great job #CuttputlliOnHotstar #Cuttputllireview.”

Cuttputlli



For the unversed, in the movie, Akshay plays the role of Arjan Sethi, the dutiful sub-inspector who took an oath to keep the people of Kasauli safe. However, fate has other plans as the killer strikes from the shadows of terror, leaving behind no trace of evidence, except a body.

The film`s plot follows the small town cop in his pursuit of the person behind serial killings plaguing Kasauli. Intrigued by the recurring pattern of the murders, Sethi embarks on a thrilling roller coaster ride where he seeks to find the link between the murders and the face behind them.

Speaking about the film, Akshay had earlier said, "Set once upon a time in Kasauli amidst the backdrop of nature’s beauty, the film unveils incidents of ugly killings. It’s filled with enthralling twists and turns. I play an underdog investigation officer, Arjan Sethi who is on a trail to catch the psychopath killer whose motives are unpredictable and unclear. Here, revenge is an illusion and the last act of the movie is unthinkable and will take you by total surprise - and that’s what makes it unique!!"

Produced by Vashu Bhagnani and Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh and Pooja Entertainment, the film has been directed by Ranjit M Tewari. Cuttputli also stars Sargun Mehta and Chandrachur Singh in pivotal roles. (With inputs from ANI)