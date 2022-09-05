Cuttputlli: Sargun Mehta pens heartfelt note for Akshay Kumar, actor reacts

Credit: Sargun Mehta/Instagram

Punjabi actress Sargun Mehta recently made her Bollywood debut with the film Cuttputlli which also starred Akshay Kumar and Rakul Preet Singh. On Sunday, the actress took to Instagram and dropped photos with Akshay with a heartfelt message.

Sharing the pictures, he wrote, “Jis din yeh news aayi that i am doing a film with Akshay Kumar, uss din se har jagah, har family function, har dinner pe ek hi sawaal tha ki ‘real life mein kaise hain akshay Kumar.”

She added, “ I am not lying when i am saying ki jab inki tareef shuru karo toh ghanto karte reh sakte ho. I cannot put into words how good he was with everyone during the shoot. How passionate, dedicated and disciplined he is on set. I always fell short of words. Ruling the silver screen and hearts for 33 years is no joke. A superstar in the truest sense. Thank you for being so amazing Akshay sir.Will always pray for the best for you Love and regards Sargun Mehta / sho Parmar.”

Akshay Kumar also commented on her post and wrote, “Big hug SHO Parmar Jaldi milange.”

For the unversed, in the movie, Akshay plays the role of Arjan Sethi, the dutiful sub-inspector who took an oath to keep the people of Kasauli safe. However, fate has other plans as the killer strikes from the shadows of terror, leaving behind no trace of evidence, except a body.

The film`s plot follows the small town cop in his pursuit of the person behind serial killings plaguing Kasauli. Intrigued by the recurring pattern of the murders, Sethi embarks on a thrilling roller coaster ride where he seeks to find the link between the murders and the face behind them.

Speaking about the film, Akshay had earlier said, "Set once upon a time in Kasauli amidst the backdrop of nature’s beauty, the film unveils incidents of ugly killings. It’s filled with enthralling twists and turns. I play an underdog investigation officer, Arjan Sethi who is on a trail to catch the psychopath killer whose motives are unpredictable and unclear. Here, revenge is an illusion and the last act of the movie is unthinkable and will take you by total surprise - and that’s what makes it unique!!"

Produced by Vashu Bhagnani and Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh and Pooja Entertainment, the film has been directed by Ranjit M Tewari. Cuttputli also stars Sargun Mehta and Chandrachur Singh in pivotal roles. (With inputs from ANI)