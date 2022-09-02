Search icon
Cuttputlli review: Akshay Kumar’s film is an intense crime drama high on thrill, mystery

Cuttputlli review: The story is so intricate that viewers have to keenly watch and pay attention to every development on screen.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Sep 02, 2022, 10:38 AM IST

Cuttputlli

Director: Ranjit Tewari

Star cast: Akshay Kumar, Rakul Preet Singh, Sargun Mehta, Chandrachur Singh, and others

Where to watch: Disney Plus Hotstar

Ratings:  4 Stars


Pooja Entertainment’s latest offering, a noir-thriller revolving around a psychopath killer on a rampant, killing innocent school girls, starring Akshay Kumar and Rakul Preet Singh in the lead roles, finally released on Disney Plus Hotstar, and right off the bat, this one is a sure shot winner which will end the bad phase of Hindi movies. 
 
Helmed by Ranjit Tewari Cuttputlli also stars Sargun Mehta, Gurpreet Ghuggi and Chandrachur Singh. The film is an intense drama that will glue you to your seats with impressive production value and superlative performances. 
 
The quiet and peaceful valley of Kasauli turns into a death zone when a psychopath starts targeting innocent school girls. The killer is smart and intelligent, and doesn't leave a clue or trace but leaves the dead body for police to find it easily.
 
Akshay Kumar, who plays a cop in the film, is driven and motivated to catch the killer. He is an intelligent officer who understands the mastermind behind the killing, he finds clues when there is nothing to be found. This is one of the finest performances by the actor. 
 
Rakul Preet Singh backs her character with a strong and nuanced performance. Her role is powerful and she makes a proper impact. Actress Sargun Mehta is a revelation in this thriller, her dialect, performance and sheer presence on the screen is something to watch out for. Actor Chandrachur Singh, Hrishita Bhatt and Gurpreet Gugghi have played their parts with ease and shine when needed. 
 
The story is so intricate that viewers have to keenly watch and pay attention to every development on screen. The film offers everything, ranging from action, drama, tear-jerker moments and a whole lot more. The BGM and cinematography are yet another strong pillars on which this thriller works, the subtlety and quick change of mood with music is amazing in the film.

 
The film offers a tight and smart narrative, which thrillers require making it one of the most binge-worthy movies to watch this weekend.

DNA Originals
More

