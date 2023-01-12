Cuttputlli is most watched film in 2022, backed by Pooja Entertainment, starring Akshay Kumar and Rakul Preet Singh

Akshay Kumar in Cuttputlli/File photo

Pooja Entertainment-backed psychological crime thriller Cuttputlli starring Akshay Kumar and Rakul Preet Singh has topped the list of the most-watched movies in 2022.

Apart from Akshay and Rakul, the edge-of-the-seat thriller also starred Sargun Mehta, Joshua LeClair, Chandrachur Singh, and Hrishita Bhatt among others. Directed by Ranjit M. Tewari, Cuttputlli received excellent reviews for its gripping storyline and nuanced performances.

As per the consultancy firm Ormax Media's latest report, the streaming giant Disney+ Hotstar has secured the top position by streaming 7 out of 15 most watched films and shows in 2022, and Pooja Entertainment has contributed a whopping 26.9 million views on Cuttputlli, which is not only the most-watched film on Disney+ Hotstar but the most streamed thriller across the entire OTT spectrum.

This is not the first time the Akshay Kumar-starrer has topped the list. Back in 2020, the horror-comedy Laxmii became the most-watched film that year. The actor has also bagged the top position in the list of Top Ten Male Hindi film stars, released by media insights firm Ormax in December 2022.

Pooja Entertainment has always been vocal about backing content-driven narratives. Along with movies such as KGF Chapter 2, Kantara, Drishyam 2, Gangubai Kathiawadi, and more, Akshay Kumar's Cuttputlli contributed immensely to taking content-oriented cinema to a whole new level.

In 2023, Pooja Entertainment has big plans with movies such as Tiger Shroff's Ganapath, Akshay Kumar's Capsule Gill, Akshay Kumar- Tiger Shroff-starrer Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, and Karna, ready to enthrall the audiences with its strong content and production value.