Cuttputlli: Akshay Kumar, Rakul Preet Singh starrer motion poster sends spooky vibes

Cuttputllli

Cuttputlli motion poster: The motion poster teaser of Akshay Kumar, Rakul Preet Singh starrer psychological thriller Cuttputlli is out and it will send you spooky vibes. The motion poster begins with a visual of a gift box wrapped with mystery and a spooky background score. Suddenly the frame cuts to the title revelation of Cuttputlli.

Taran Adarsh unveiled the motion poster on his Twitter and wrote, "DISNEY PLUS HOTSTAR - POOJA ENTERTAINMENT DROP MOTION POSTER OF 'CUTTPUTLLI'... #DisneyPlusHotstar and #PoojaEntertainment [#VashuBhagnani, #JackkyBhagnani and #DeepshikhaDeshmukh] unveil #MotionPoster of psychological thriller #Cuttputlli... Directed by #RanjitMTewari."

Here's the poster

For the unversed, Cuttputlli is the official remake of the 2018 Tamil psychological crime thriller Ratsasan, starring Vishnu Vishal, and Amala Paul in the lead. The film was earlier titled, Miss Cinderella. On the work front, Akshay was last seen in Aanand L Rai's family drama Raksha Bandhan. The film didn't meet with a favourable response from the audience, and it underperformed at the box office. Apart from Cuttputlli, Akshay Kumar has a spree of releases with Ram Setu, OMG 2, and Selfiee. Reportedly Jolly LLB 3 will also start its production next year.

Cuttputlli will be released on Disney+ Hotstar this year.