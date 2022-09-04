Search icon
Cuttputlli actor Akshay Kumar blames Kapil Sharma for his films not working, says 'ye aadmi itni nazar...'

Akshay Kumar will blame Kapil Sharma for how he jinxes everything he does in one of the first episodes, which is shown in a new ad

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Sep 04, 2022, 05:43 PM IST

File Photo

The third season of Kapil Sharma's comedy programme, The Kapil Sharma Show, will premiere on September 10. Akshay Kumar will blame Kapil Sharma for how he jinxes everything he does in one of the first episodes, which is shown in a new ad, along with his recent failures at the box office.

Along with Rakul Preet Singh, Akshay visited the The Kapil Sharma Show sets. They'll be seen together promoting their movie, Cuttputlli. On September 2, the movie was released on Diseny+ Hotstar.

In a promo Kapil asks Akshay, “Paji, har birthday pe aap ek saal chhote kaise ho jaate ho (Brother, how do you turn a year younger on every birthday)?” Akshay replies, “ye aadmi itni nazar lagata hai sab cheezo pe… meri filmo pe, paiso pe nazar daal di…ab filmein nahi chal rahi koi (this man jinxes everything I do, my films, my money…now none of my films are working).”

Just a few weeks ago, Akshay stunned his fans by releasing the teaser for his OTT movie, Cuttputlli. Raksha Bandhan, his most recent theatrical release, didn't do well at the box office.

Akshay Kumar plays Arjan Sethi, a dutiful sub-inspector who takes an oath to keep the people of Kasauli safe. However, fate has other plans as a serial killer strikes from the shadows of terror, leaving behind no trace of evidence, except a body. Apart from the Khiladi actor, Rakul Preet Singh, Sargun Mehta, and Chandrachur Singh also feature in the film.

It was rumoured that Cuttputlli was earlier titled Mission Cinderella. Reacting to these reports, director Ranjit M. Tewari said at the trailer launch, as per IndiaToday.in, "It is inspired from The Assassin. Ye film kabhi Mission Cinderella naam tha nahi. It was always Cuttputlii. I don't know where it came from. Because we did a film earlier called Bell Bottom which was also mission-based, so maybe for that." Akshay jokingly added, "It came from Mission Mangal."

Also read: Cuttputlli review: Akshay Kumar’s film is an intense crime drama high on thrill, mystery

As per the makers, the film is a gripping and sublime adaptation of the real-life case of Anatoly Yemelianovich Slivko, a known serial killer from the Soviet Union. However, seeing the trailer and as per several media reports, Cuttputlli is an official remake of the Tamil psychological thriller film Ratsasan featuring Vishnu Vishal, Amala Paul, Kaali Venkat, and Ramdoss in leading roles.

 

