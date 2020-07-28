Cutting off ties to father, fights with SSR's sister: Sushant family's allegations against Rhea Chakraborty

On Tuesday, Sushant Singh Rajput's father KK Singh filed an FIR against his girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty for abetting the late actor's suicide at Rajivnagar Police Station in Patna. Now, according to our sources, the Bihar Police have met with the Mumbai Police officials and have demanded a ladies constable. In addition to this, several women constables from Bihar Police will also arrive in Mumbai soon. These situations point to the fact that the police could soon take action against Rhea in Sushant Singh Rajput's death case.

Sources state that Rhea had Sushant's trusted bodyguard fired on March 22, just before the coronavirus lockdown. It has also been revealed that Rhea bought a lot of things from Sushant Singh Rajput's card in the last year. Apart from this, for an advertisement shoot in Europe, apart from her ticket, all Rhea's expenses were bared by Sushant.

Sushant Singh Rajput's family has alleged that it was because of Rhea that their son severely cut off from his family. Sushant had only spoken to his father only 5 times in the whole year. Rhea allegedly also had several quarrels with Sushant's sister who lived in Mumbai. According to family sources, Rhea Chakraborty did not even tell Sushant Singh Rajput's family about his depression.

For the uninformed, Rhea after practicing silence in the first one month after Sushant's death had recently asked for a CBI enquiry into his alleged suicide. Rhea had addressed her elaborated Instagram post to Home Minister Amit Shah and urged him for justice.