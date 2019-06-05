Cuteness Alert! Shahid Kapoor-Mira Rajput's kids Misha and Zain play and fight with each other in these adorable photos

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput's kids Misha and Zain are amongst the cutest star kids on the block. The couple leaves no stone unturned in sharing their adorable moments on their Instagram pages which are a treat to one's eyes. The banter of the siblings and their love for each other are all witnessed by the fans and they can't stop gushing over this picture-perfect family. Moreover, fans even wait for them to share more of these moments on the Internet.

Today, Mira took to her Instagram page and shared a series of photos of Misha and Zain playing with a flower. In the photos, Misha is seen taking the small flower from Zain and she ends up screaming. Mira captioned her post stating, "1. Z: “Oh cool can I play with that flower”2. M: “Ya let me help you hold it”3. M: “MOM HE JUST PINCHED ME”."

Check it out below:

Misha looks cute as a button wearing a blue striped frock with a thin belt tied around the waist. While Zain looks adorable in a monochrome kurta.

As Mira is busy with the kids, Shahid is juggling between the promotions of Kabir Singh and spending time with his family. The talented actor plays the titular role in the film and is paired opposite Kiara Advani for the very first time.

Kabir Singh is the Hindi remake of Telugu hit film Arjun Reddy helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, who also directed the Bollywood film. The romantic flick is slated to release on June 21, 2019.