Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBollywood
topStoriesenglish

Cuteness alert! Priyanka Chopra's daughter Malti Marie celebrates Easter in actress' viral festive greeting, see pic

Priyanka Chopra's daughter Malti Marie looks adorable on her second Easter, and the actress shared her OOTD on social media.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Apr 09, 2023, 07:59 PM IST

Cuteness alert! Priyanka Chopra's daughter Malti Marie celebrates Easter in actress' viral festive greeting, see pic
Priyanka Chopra celebrating Easter with Malti Marie

In the midst of Citadel's hectic promotions, Priyanka Chopra makes sure to enjoy Sunday by celebrating Easter with the family. The actress wished her fans Happy Easter with a photo that will bring a smile to her fans' faces. On Sunday evening, Priyanka dropped a photo of her daughter Malti Marie, looking adorably pretty in a white top with a yellow jacket and a white flower headband. This is Malti Marie's second Easter. 

The little one was busy exploring a flower in a gift basket, and her cuteness was captured in the perfect background decorated by different flowers. Priyanka shared the photo on her Instagram and wished her fans, "Happy Easter to all celebrating." 

Here's the story

image

Currently, Priyanka is excited about the worldwide release of her upcoming spy-thriller series, Citadel. Backed by the Russo Brothers, Citadel stars an ensemble cast of Priyanka, Richard Madden Stanley Tucci, Lesley Manville and Ashleigh Cummings. Team Citadel started the promotional tour in Mumbai, India. The leading stars of Prime Video's global spy series Citadel, interacted with the media ahead of the show's Asia Pacific premiere on Monday, April 3, in Mumbai. During the press conference, Priyanka revealed that she signed the Russo Brothers' spy thriller series Citadel without even knowing the story.

Priyanka, who plays Nadia Sinh in the show, said, "When Jennifer Salke, who is the head of Amazon Studios, presented Citadel to me, she wanted to create an international, global franchise - an original IP that truly connects the world. Amazon strongly believes in diversity; and true diversity is represented internationally, not just by having different skin tones, but also by hearing the way people speak, actually delving into the culture. And this show has an incredible ability to span across every country and continent. So, I didn’t even know the story and I said yep, doing it." Citadel will premiere on Prime Video from April 28. 

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Streaming This Week: Rocket Boys 2, Vaathi, Kuttey, binge-watch these latest OTT series and movies
Shama Sikander raises the mercury as she poses in white bikini in snowy Gulmarg, see pics
From Himmatwala's Sridevi, Devdas' Madhuri Dixit to Atrangi Re's Sara Ali Khan, actress nailing green outfits
Pakistan economic crisis: Milk now cost Rs 210 per litre, chicken at Rs 700 per kg
Dalljiet Kaur marries Nikhil Patel, actress drops lovable photos from wedding
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Delhi news: Woman shot at by daughter’s live-in partner, probe underway
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.