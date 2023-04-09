Cuteness alert! Priyanka Chopra's daughter Malti Marie celebrates Easter in actress' viral festive greeting, see pic

Priyanka Chopra celebrating Easter with Malti Marie

In the midst of Citadel's hectic promotions, Priyanka Chopra makes sure to enjoy Sunday by celebrating Easter with the family. The actress wished her fans Happy Easter with a photo that will bring a smile to her fans' faces. On Sunday evening, Priyanka dropped a photo of her daughter Malti Marie, looking adorably pretty in a white top with a yellow jacket and a white flower headband. This is Malti Marie's second Easter.

The little one was busy exploring a flower in a gift basket, and her cuteness was captured in the perfect background decorated by different flowers. Priyanka shared the photo on her Instagram and wished her fans, "Happy Easter to all celebrating."

Here's the story

Currently, Priyanka is excited about the worldwide release of her upcoming spy-thriller series, Citadel. Backed by the Russo Brothers, Citadel stars an ensemble cast of Priyanka, Richard Madden Stanley Tucci, Lesley Manville and Ashleigh Cummings. Team Citadel started the promotional tour in Mumbai, India. The leading stars of Prime Video's global spy series Citadel, interacted with the media ahead of the show's Asia Pacific premiere on Monday, April 3, in Mumbai. During the press conference, Priyanka revealed that she signed the Russo Brothers' spy thriller series Citadel without even knowing the story.

Priyanka, who plays Nadia Sinh in the show, said, "When Jennifer Salke, who is the head of Amazon Studios, presented Citadel to me, she wanted to create an international, global franchise - an original IP that truly connects the world. Amazon strongly believes in diversity; and true diversity is represented internationally, not just by having different skin tones, but also by hearing the way people speak, actually delving into the culture. And this show has an incredible ability to span across every country and continent. So, I didn’t even know the story and I said yep, doing it." Citadel will premiere on Prime Video from April 28.