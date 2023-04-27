Cuteness alert! Bipasha Basu grooves with daughter Devi, video goes viral

Credit: Bipasha Basu/Instagram

On Wednesday, Bipasha Basu dropped an adorable video of her in which she can be seen playing with her daughter Devi. She can be seen holding Devi in a baby carrier and dancing with her on the balcony.

Sharing the video, the actress wrote, “Dancing with Devi Is my most favourite thing to do now #mamaandbaby #motherhood #monkeylove #devibasusinghgrover #bepresent.” The mother duo looks cute in the video. Sussane Khan reacted to the video, she wrote, “god bless little princess Devi limitless.”

Netizens also reacted to the clip, one of them wrote, “I have always heard that u area kind soul from the people who met u in real life .. god bless you.” The second one said, “N my most favorite thing to watch ur videos wid devi ....best bond between mom n daughter.” The third one said, “Learning her 1st step of dancing with her gorgeous mom.” The fourth one said, “True darling don't you ever grow choti hi rehna no one break ur hurt no buddy hurts you lovely cute beautiful baby.”

A few days ago, Bipasha and Karan Singh Grover finally revealed their daughter Devi’s face to the world.Bipasha took to Instagram and shared a few cute pictures of her newborn baby.In the images, Devi is looking super cute in a pastel pink ensemble with a matching headband.Sharing the pictures, Bipasha wrote, "Hello world ... I am Devi#devibasusinghgrover."

She also added a string of evil eye emojis to the caption.The little one`s pictures have left netizens in awe.Bipasha and Karan welcomed their first child, on November 12, last year, six years after their marriage.Taking to Instagram, Bipasha shared a post announcing the name of her daughter.

The post read, "12.11.2022. Devi Basu Singh Grover. The physical manifestation of our love and blessings of Ma is here now and she is divine."The couple on August 16, last year, officially announced that they are expecting their first child together. Bipasha and Karan first met on the set of Bhushan Patel`s film `Alone` in the year 2015, marking their first on-screen collaboration and they tied the knot after one year of dating in April 2016. (With inputs from ANI)

