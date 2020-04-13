Cute selfie alert! Virat Kohli is awestruck while looking at Anushka Sharma kissing their pet canine

Like Virat Kohli earlier said this is the first time Anushka Sharma and he are spending time together the most since the time they started dating each other, the couple is enjoying it to the fullest. They are staying in the suburbs of Mumbai along with their parents and the couple has been sharing glimpses from their daily life on their Instagram pages. From playing monopoly to baking cakes and also having a haircut, Virushka does it all.

A while back, Virat took to his Instagram page and shared the cutest photo ever. In the photo, the Indian skipper is awestruck looking at his wife while she is kissing their pet canine Dude. Kohli has clicked the selfie and he is seen wearing a white T-Shirt while Anushka is donning a blue striped shirt and pyjamas. Virat captioned the adorable photo stating, "Knowledge of what truly matters in life is a blessing."

Check out the photo below:

Earlier while talking about the lockdown, Anushka had written on her Instagram page, "It’s from our primary caregivers - a family that we learn how to tread the journey of life, how to walk, how to eat, how to socialize & then face the world. This forms the initial conditioning that has a lasting impact on us. In the world we inhabit today, there is a lot of uncertainty and I'm sure a lot of you have found that solace & sense of familiarity with your families."

The actor added, "Stay at home to take care of everyone precious in your lives. And also make the most of these moments ... smile, laugh, share, show affection, clear misunderstandings, develop stronger/healthier bonds, discuss life and dreams and pray for a better tomorrow. We all have been moved deeply, we all have been affected deeply and hopefully, we will carry forward these lessons in the days to come. And hopefully, we have all conditioned ourselves to relook at the world we inhabited before all of this happened..."