Cute much? Sara Ali Khan posts a candid click with brother Ibrahim Ali Khan and the caption is totally relatable

Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan are amongst the coolest siblings duo we have in Bollywood. The Kedarnath actor is often seen sharing photos with him and captions which sum up their quirky and eternal bond. On his birthday in March, she had shared photos wherein Ibrahim picked her in his arms which she captioned as, "Happiest birthday to the best brother in the world. Thank you for always having my back (literally) and tolerating all my nonsense patiently (mostly)."

Currently, Sara and Ibrahim along with their mom Amrita Singh are enjoying their time in London. The Simmba actor took to her Instagram page and shared a candid photo with Ibrahim. In the photo, Sara is seen donning graphic printed separates with white shoes. While Ibrahim is wearing a blue T-shirt and grey pants with a black jacket. They both are seen sharing a laugh in the sweet photo. She captioned the post as, "I smile because you’re my brother ...I laugh because there’s nothing you can do about it"

Check it out below:

Earlier talking about Ibrahim entering films like his parents and sister, Sara had said in an interview, "Ibrahim wants to be an actor. But as I’ve discovered, it’s an easy dream to have, but a very difficult one to achieve. However, I feel Ibrahim has talent. Once he enacted a monologue for my mother and I. While I was holding the sheet of paper on which his lines were written, I couldn’t look at the sheet. I was busy looking at his eyes. They were so emotive."