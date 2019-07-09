Cute mother-daughter duo Mira Rajput and Misha Kapoor twin wearing green salwar suit in this throwback selfie

Mira Rajput, a doting and cute mom to Misha Kapoor and Zain Kapoor know how to treat fans every now and then. She makes sure to share adorable photos and videos of her kids on a regular basis. Shahid Kapoor, who has been busy with the promotions of Kabir Singh is also making sure to be with his family before he jumps on to his new project. But this time, Mira decided to share a minor throwback moment with Misha.

The star wife took to her Instagram page and shared a cute selfie posing with Misha. Both of them are seen twinning in green and pink salwar suit and smiling in an adorable way for the camera. Mira captioned the post as, "Match #tb"

Check it out below:

Earlier, while talking about Misha's bond with her younger brother Zain, Mira revealed on her Instagram story by writing, "We spoke to her about it a lot. Read a lot of storybooks to her (Topsy and Tim and the New Baby became a favourite of hers). And let her feel a part of the process even till now! Help around, bring mom a glass of water or sing wheels on the bus to Zain if he’s crying. We let her feel the baby is hers to take care of so she felt like a grown-up little helper."

Mira recently even attended her best friend's wedding and showed off her fashionable side wearing gorgeous ethnic attire. She shared a lot of photos on her Instagram page too.