Cute moments! Kareena Kapoor Khan takes son Taimur Ali Khan for some pool time in London

Saif Ali Khan is currently busy with the shoot of Jawaani Jaaneman in London and he is joined by Kareena Kapoor Khan and their son Taimur Ali Khan there. While Saif is on the sets, Kareena and Taimur are spending time with each other and also meeting up with friends who stay in London. Fans in that city are in for a treat at times when they snap Kareena and Taimur walking on the streets or even while shopping.

Today, we came across a few photos of the mother and son duo enjoying some pool time. In the photos, Taimur is seen going for a swim with the help of his nanny while Kareena is all smiles and gushing over her baby son. The actor is seen wearing a white sheer top and a pair of blue jeans with a black sling bag. While Taimur looks cute as a button in blue swim shorts.

Meanwhile, Kareena is making a weekly visit to Mumbai to shoot for Dance India Dance 7, on which she is one of the judges. Talking about it, a source had earlier said to DNA After Hrs, "Kareena has always balanced her professional and personal life well. She has a choc-a-block schedule ahead with four big movies coming up. Her film, Good News, with Akshay Kumar, will release at the end of this year for which the promotions will begin a month before. She is flying down from London only for a day so that she can spend more time with Taimur. Besides, she endorses 17 brands, so there will be quite a few campaigns that she will be shooting for."