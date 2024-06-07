This 'cursed' Bollywood film title gave 3 flops, ended heroine's career, left superstar depressed, makers went bankrupt

This film title saw three films, all flopped, with actors facing depression and makers going bankrupt. This led to many wondering if the title is 'cursed'

Film titles matter a lot in India. In a country and society that lays extra emphasis on the power of a name to determine someone or something’s fate. No wonder, extra care is taken in selection and registration of movie titles today. Numerology is used to determine the apt spelling too. But despite that, a good title is no guarantee of a film working. The best example of this is this one title, which has been used by three films over the years. All of them flopped badly with repercussions for their actors, leading to many speculating if the title was cursed.

Bollywood’s unluckiest film title – Karz

Many remember Subhash Ghai’s reincarnation drama Karz as a cult classic. The film is remembered for its plot, music, and performances. But when it was released back in 1980, Karz flopped at the box office. Starring Rishi Kapoor, Raj Kiran, Neetu Singh, Simi Garewal, and Pran, the film earned only Rs 3.9 crore at the box office, a low figure for a film of this scale. Over 20 years later, filmmake Harry Baweja used the title again for his film Karz: A Burden of Truth. This action thriller starred Sunny Deol, Suniel Shetty, and Shilpa Shetty. All three actors had recently delivered massive hits. But the film tanked at the box office, unable to recover its budget.

Undeterred, Karz returned to theatres a few years later, but with a few modifications in the title. Himesh Reshammiya starred in the remake of the 1980 film, which released in 2008. Directed by Satish Kaushik, the film was titled Karzzzz and also starred Urmila Matondkar and Shweta Kumar. Made on a Rs 24-crore budget, the film made only Rs 16 crore at the box office and reportedly left its producers on the verge of bankruptcy.

How Karz affected its illustrious stars

The failure of Subhash Ghai’s Karz was a bitter pill to swallow for Rishi Kapoor and Subhash Ghai, both. In 2008, Ghai told Rediff that he considered the film ahead of its time, which is why critics couldn’t understand it. In his memoirs, Rishi Kapoor said that he became depressed after the film did not work as he was so heavily invested in it. Similarly, the Karz: The Burden of Truth started a string of flops for Sunny Deol, which extended for years. Karzzzz was probably the harshest for its stars. Himesh never gave a solo hit as an actor before or after. Urmila Matondkar, once one of the top actresses in Bollywood, saw her career effectively end after this film. She has virtually no work since then, appearing in only a handful of cameos since 2008.

