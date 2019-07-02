Cupid Ranveer Singh leaves a cute comment on Sara Ali Khan's photos with Kartik Aaryan

On Monday, Imtiaz Ali announced that he has wrapped the shoot of his upcoming directorial starring Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan in the lead roles. He shared a photo posing with the whole cast and crew including Kartik, Sara and Randeep Hooda. Imtiaz captioned the post as, "It’s a WRAP! @kartikaaryan @saraalikhan95 @randeephooda #DineshVijan @reliance.entertainment @wearewsf @maddockfilms @officialjiocinema". Moreover, even Kartik and Sara shared stills from the film much to the excitement of the fans.

Sara wrote for Kartik stating, "Thank you @kartikaaryan for instantly making me comfortable with you, for selflessly giving and for consistently looking out for me. From coffee’s about you to chai’s with you, I wish we could do it all over again I’m going to miss you more than you know and more than I can admit." On which Kartik commented, "And u dont know hw many times i hv read d lines u hv written fr me."

We came across a comment which was posted by none other Ranveer Singh. If you remember, it was Ranveer, who introduced Sara to Kartik during an awards event. Ranveer commented, "So cute ! bhoolna nahi sabse pehle kissne milwaya thha"

Check it out below:

Meanwhile, this Imtiaz film is touted to be the second instalment in Love Aaj Kal franchise and is tentatively titled as Aaj Kal. The film is slated to release on February 14, 2020, and has been extensively shot in Delhi, Mumbai, Udaipur, Shimla to name a few.