CTRL trailer: Ananya Panday gives control of her life, happiness to AI after being cheated on in gripping thriller

Ananya Panday impresses everyone in the trailer of her upcoming thriller CTRL.

After impressing the audience with her web series debut Call Me Bae, Ananya Panday is now back to entertain the audience with her upcoming thriller movie CTRL. The makers released the trailer of the movie giving an interesting insight into the concept of the film.

On Wednesday, Netflix released the intriguing trailer of Ananya Panday's upcoming thriller CTRL and the actress' performance has impressed the audience already. The trailer showed how Ananya Panday gives control of her life and happiness to AI after being betrayed by her boyfriend and wishes for her ex-boyfriend's existence to be erased. What happens next is her trying to find her missing ex boyfriend amid the digital chaos.

The intriguing trailer won Ananya praise for selecting 'good scripts'. One of the comments read, "Ananya Panday is leveling up with her performances." Another user commented, "The kind of script Ananya is choosing for herself and her work jow ..topnotch." Another comment read, "Was never a fan of her but Mann she has improved a lot since kho gaye hum kaha and then call me bae. So gonna watch this."

In a statement, Ananya Panday revealed that her character Nella is like any of us. The actress said, “She's caught up in a world dominated by technology and social media. CTRL explores how we navigate the fine line between our online presence and who we are in real life.” Ananya described working with Vikramaditya Motwane and Nikhil Dwivedi as ‘incredible’ and expressed her anticipation for the audience to watch the movie.

Helmed by Vikramaditya Motwane, CTRL is a cyber-thriller produced by Nikhil Dwivedi and Arya A Menon. It is written by Avinash Sampath and Vikramaditya Motwane with dialogues by Sumukhi Suresh. The movie marks Ananya Panday and Vihaan Samat’s second collaboration after Call Me Bae. CTRL is all set to release on Netflix on October 4, 2024.

