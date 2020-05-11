'Crime Patrol' actor Shafique Ansari dies of cancer, CINTAA extends condolences

Actor Shafique Ansari, who starred in Sony TV’s show Crime Patrol passed away in Mumbai on May 10. The news of his death was confirmed by Cine & TV Artistes’ Association in a tweet on Sunday. "#CINTAA expresses it’s deepest condolence on the demise of Mr. Ansari Shafique (Member since June 2008)," the tweet read.

Reports state that Shafique died of cancer. "Shafique Ansari was suffering from stomach cancer for a few years and he lost the battle to the deadly disease today," the report read. Ansari also worked as an assistant director and writer. He was among the screenwriters for 2003’s Baghban, starring Amitabh Bachchan and Hema Malini.

Bollywood also recently lost two actors from their midst, legend Rishi Kapoor and Irrfan Khan. Rishi lost his battle to cancer after he was detected of it in 2018 and got treated in the United States for the same. He breathed his last in HN Reliance Hospital on April 30. The news of his demise was confirmed by his elder brother Randhir Kapoor. Rishi's funeral was attended by only some close friends and family. His daughter could not attend the funeral because of the lockdown travel restrictions but reached Mumbai with her family two days later.

On the other hand, Irrfan lost his battle to cancer on April 29 after he was admitted to Kokilaben hospital in Mumbai for a colon infection. Irrfan's passing was mourned by Bollywood celebrities and his fans who appreciated his work and contribution to the industry.