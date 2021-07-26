Crime Branch to probe Shilpa Shetty-Raj Kundra's joint bank account having earnings worth crores from HotShots app

It has now been a week since Shilpa Shetty’s husband, Raj Kundra was arrested in the pornography films case and there have been several twists, turns and startling revelations in the case. Zee News has learned the latest development in the case.

The Mumbai Crime Branch will now investigate Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra’s joint account wherein transactions worth crores took place. The Crime branch suspects that the earnings from HotShots app and Bolly Fame app were sent to this account. However, these were not direct transactions and money was sent indirectly through different accounts.

According to Crime Branch sources, this is called the modus operandi of placement, layering and integration in technical language. On July 23, when the Crime Branch team raided Shilpa Shetty's house, she was also questioned in this regard.

As per ANI, Shilpa told Police that ‘erotica is different from porn’ and Raj wasn’t involved in producing porn content. She also reportedly said she wasn’t aware of the contents of HotShots app. Now, in a recent interview, speaking in favour of Shilpa, Gehana maintains that the app didn’t have porn films.

Apart from this, Raj Kundra has another account in the same Punjab National Bank which is in his name only. But no transactions have taken place in this account since 2016, even the minimum balance has not been maintained in this account.

Shilpa Shetty’s husband Raj Kundra’s husband was arrested late on July 19 along with 11 other people on charges related to the alleged creation of pornographic films and was placed in police custody till July 23. In another bail hearing, Kundra’s custody was later extended till July 27.

After being quizzed by the Mumbai Police, as per news agency ANI, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) is likely to file cases against Raj Kundra under money laundering and Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA) acts by the end of this month anytime after July 26.

Currently, Raj Kundra’s case involves alleged creation of pornographic films and publishing them through some apps. In its probe, the ED will find out details about the claims made by Mumbai Police over Kundra’s involvement in the financial dealings of the app and its contents based on inputs about several WhatsApp chats.