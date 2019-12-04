'Cried while shooting the last scene with him': Kartik Aaryan gets emotional while talking about Imtiaz Ali

Post the release of Pati Patni Aur Woh, Kartik Aaryan will be seen in Imtiaz Ali's upcoming directorial tentatively titled Aaj Kal. This will mark their first collaboration on the big screen along with Sara Ali Khan. The out-and-out romantic film is touted to be the sequel to Saif Ali Khan and Deepika Padukone starrer Love Aaj Kal which was directed by Imtiaz and released in 2009. The shooting for the film was wrapped earlier this year.

During an interaction with PTI, when Kartik was asked about working with Imtiaz, he stated, "I am excited about Imtiaz Ali's next because I'm in love with Imtiaz sir. He has changed my thought process a lot. I think I'm a changed man now. There has been a huge change in me since I've shot for his film."

The Luka Chuppi actor went on to share, "Both, my acting process and personal mindset have changed after working with him. I've been a fan of his since the beginning, I couldn't believe I was doing his film."

Kartik added, "In fact, I cried while shooting the last scene with him. That last sequence is extremely emotional. I was really emotional at that time because that journey has been amazing. I'm really looking forward to the film."

The film is extensively shot in Delhi, Rajasthan and Mumbai. It is hitting the screens on Valentine's Day that is, February 14, 2020.

It was also rumoured that Kartik and Sara started dating each other while shooting for Imtiaz's film.