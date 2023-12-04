Cricketer Jaydev Unadkat calls Ranbir Kapoor's Animal 'absolute disaster, pathetically made movie'; deletes post later

Ranbir Kapoor and Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal has been receiving polarising reviews. Jaydev Unadkat also slammed the film first, but later deleted his post.

Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the crime action drama Animal has received polarising reviews from audiences. While one half of them are simply in awe of Ranbir Kapoor's performance, the other half can't stop complaining about the excessive violence and regressive themes in the film.

Indian cricketer Jaydev Unadkat called the film 'absolute disaster' on his X (previously known as Twitter account), but later deleted his post. He had written, "What an absolute disaster #AnimalTheFilm was! Glorifying misogyny in today’s world and then tagging it as mere "traditional masculinity" and "alpha male" is a disgrace. We ain’t living in the jungles and palaces and fighting wars or going hunting anymore."

"It doesn’t matter how good the acting was, one shouldn’t glorify & show such acts in a movie that is watched by millions. There is a thing called social responsibility even in the entertainment industry that one should never forget. Just feels bad that I wasted my 3 hours to watch such a pathetically made movie", his post read which went viral before the Lucknow Super Giants player could delete it from his account.





Meanwhile, even after the severely critical reviews, Animal continues to roar at the box office. The film, which also stars Bobby Deol, Anil Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Tripti Dimri, Suresh Oberoi, Shakti Kapoor, and Prem Chopra among others, has collected Rs 356 crore in its opening weekend at the worldwide box office.

In India, the Ranbir Kapoor-starrer has made Rs 201.53 crore within three days of its release. The Hindi version has contributed the maximum amount of Rs 176.58 crore, with the Telugu version coming in next at Rs 23.15 crore. Animal has also made Rs 1.80 crore from its Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam versions.



