Crew teaser: Badass Tabu, Kareena Kapoor, Kriti Sanon embark on journey of misfortunes; fans say 'love this trio'

Tabu, Kareena Kapoor, and Kriti Sanon-starrer Crew also star Diljit Dosanjh, along with a special appearance of Kapil Sharma.

The official teaser of Tabu, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Kriti Sanon-starrer Crew is finally here, and it promises to be a crazy adventurous ride. The makers of the film dropped the teaser online, and it went viral instantly. Rajesh Krishnan-directed comedy is based on three 'badass' air hostesses. played by the three actresses, and their journey to misfortunes.

Apart from the beautiful trio, Crew also stars Diljit Dosanjh and Kapil Sharma, in a special appearance. Crew has every ingredient of laugh-riot. A team of talented cast, funny dialogues, a dash of slapstick humour and of course the oomph of the ladies. The official teaser is been uploaded with the description, "Crew is an entertaining and captivating comic adventure! Three ordinary air hostesses from Mumbai embark on a journey to pursue their dreams but find themselves caught up in unexpected misfortunes. This comic caper offers a delightful blend of humour, light-heartedness, and humanism, so sit back, and enjoy this entertaining and uplifting adventure!"

Here's the funny teaser of Crew

Soon after the teaser was released, netizens welcomed it with positive reactions. Several netizens 'love the trio'. A section of fans loved Kareena's reaction to Tabu's foundation dialogue. An internet user wrote, "The last scene is so good. Kareena is so good when it comes to comedy." Another internet user wrote, "Damn Kareena! The outfits, the makeup, and the acting were on point (I missed her being this good for quite some time now). Also, Tabu as always is outstanding. Looking forward towards what Kriti does. Seems so much fun." A netizen wrote, "Senior actors like Kareena and Tabu were there but still Kriti killed it with her acting. Looking forward to the trailer and movie. All the best to the entire star cast!"

Helmed by Rajesh Krishnan of Lootcase fame, the film is produced by Ekta Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor. The film will be hitting the theatres on March 29, 2024. Earlier it was slated to release on March 22 but the makers have decided to push the film's release.