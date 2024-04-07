Crew box office collection day 9: Tabu, Kareena Kapoor, Kriti Sanon-starrer enters Rs 100-crore club

Tabu, Kareena Kapoor, and Kriti Sanon-starrer Crew entered the glorious Rs 100-crore club and has earned Rs 104 crores worldwide.

Tabu, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Kriti Sanon-starrer heist comedy Crew has opened with favourable reviews, and the positive word-of-mouth has helped the film to breach Rs 100-crore mark. The film has entered Rs 100-crore club in nine days, and has grossed Rs 104.08 crores worldwide. Flying high with amazing positive word of mouth, it is a female-led film featuring the divas Tabu, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Kriti Sanon, that is creating examples of its success.

The production house celebrated the success of Crew with a new post. Sharing the posters of Crew with the leading ladies and updated box office figures, the post captioned, "That’s how we roll. Flying into the 100 crore club with our Crew."

Amidst the positive response and the love for the film, Kriti Sanon shared the behind-the-scenes pictures of her from the sets. Sharing the series of pictures, Kriti Sanon captioned, "Divya Rana from Harayana #Crew." The pictures shared by Kriti Sanon present her in the attire of an air hostess and it can't be denied that the actress left a significant mark on the hearts of the audience with her performance and charm.

Kriti Sanon on Crew sequel

Kriti said she is game for reprising the role of the nerdy dreamer Divya Rana from Crew, if writers Nidhi Mehra and Mehul Suri come up with a good script. "People have been loving it. We would genuinely love to be back and do something fun. Obviously, it puts a lot of pressure on the writers... It's the audience that motivates the makers for a sequel. When they love something so much, you feel you can definitely do something next. So, hope so," the actor told PTI in an interview. Directed by Rajesh A Krishnan, the film is produced by Anil Kapoor Film and Communication Network and Balaji Motion Pictures.