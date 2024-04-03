Twitter
Crew box office collection day 5: Kareena, Tabu, Kriti's film sees drop, earns Rs 3.50 crore

Crew made a record-breaking start at the box office, earning Rs 10.28 crore in India and Rs 20.07 crore worldwide on its first day.

Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Apr 03, 2024, 08:15 AM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

Crew
Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tabu, and Kriti Sanon's movie Crew has been doing well at the box office. It has the strongest opening for a film led by women.

Crew made a record-breaking start at the box office, earning Rs 10.28 crore in India and Rs 20.07 crore worldwide on its first day. The numbers grew even further on the second day with Rs 10.87 crore in India and Rs 21.06 crore worldwide. On Sunday, it continued its success, collecting Rs 11.45 crore in India and Rs 21.40 crore worldwide, bringing the total worldwide earnings to Rs 62.53 crore.

As per the Sacnilk.com report, the film is eastimed to earn Rs 3.50 crore in India on day 5. The total collection of the film will stand at  37.20 crore in India. With positive word of mouth, Crew is setting the screens on fire and winning hearts in India. It has also proved its mettle globally has made its presence in Times Square and has emerged as the biggest opening Hindi film in North America this year. 

There is no denying the fact that global audiences have poured unanimous love for Crew, and it has now become the biggest opening Hindi film in North America this year. The film has made its presence on Times Square.

Crew is casting its magic on the international audiences, and they have given a thumbs up to the film. With the trend, it is moving; it won't be enormous to say that Crew will be having another glorious run in cinemas across the globe. Having paved a successful weekend with its rising box office collections, The film's worldwide gross total amounted to 62.53 crore. 

Directed by Rajesh A. Krishnan, this highly anticipated film from Balaji Telefilms and Anil Kapoor Film & Communications Network is now released on the big screens.  With the overwhelming response and success of their latest release, Crew, Balaji Motion Pictures has once again hit the box office bull's eye, securing their third consecutive hit with Kareena Kapoor Khan.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
