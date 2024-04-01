Crew box office collection day 3: Kareena, Kriti, Tabu’s film crosses Rs 50-crore mark worldwide in opening weekend

Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tabu, Kriti Sanon's heist comedy crosses Rs 50-crore mark worldwide in opening weekend.

Kareena Kapoor, Tabu, and Kriti Sanon's heist comedy film Crew has impressed everyone. The film marked the third opening of 2024 and continues to have its dream run at the box office. The film has crossed the Rs 50-crore mark in its opening weekend.

Crew opened to positive response and collected Rs 10.28 crore in India and Rs 20.07 crore worldwide, which is only third to Shaitaan and Fighter's opening. The film collected Rs 21.06 crore on day 2 taking the total to Rs 41.3 crore. Now, as per the rough estimates of Sacnilk, the film has collected Rs 10.25 crore on day 3, taking the total to over Rs 50 crore. Crew had an overall 29.93% Hindi Occupancy on Sunday.

Helmed by Rajesh Krishnan, Crew is a heist comedy starring Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tabu, and Kriti Sanon. Produced by Ekta Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, and Digvijay Purohit under Balaji Motion Pictures and Anil Kapoor Films & Communication Network, the film registered the highest opening for a women-led movie and raked positive reviews from the audience and critics as well.

While talking to the media, Kriti Sanon said, “I feel, jab bhi koi women wali film aati hai, ladkiyan hain, to sab sochte hain ki serious hai bahot, ya phir kuch mudda hoga, ya phir men bashing hogi, all that. Aisa kuch bhi nahi hai as you can see women can do comedy very very well. (I feel when there’s a women-oriented film and it’s about the girls, everyone thinks it’ll be very serious, or tackle an issue or bash men and all that. But this film does none of that and women can do comedy very well.)”

Kareena shared her excitement to work with Tabu and said at the trailer launch, "I am super excited because I got to work with Tabu for the first time. Lolo (her sister Karishma Kapoor) has worked with her so many times. I had the opportunity and the honour of finally sharing screen space with her."

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.