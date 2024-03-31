Twitter
Crew box office collection day 2: Kareena, Tabu, Kriti-starrer holds well, mints Rs 9.6 crore

Kriti Sanon, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Tabu's Crew collected Rs 9.6 crore on day 2.

Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Mar 31, 2024, 09:55 AM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

Kriti Sanon, Kareena Kapoor, and Tabu-starrer Crew, the much-awaited comedy-drama, released on Friday. It marked the third-highest opening for a Bollywood film in 2024. It collected Rs 9.25 crore on day 1.

According to the early eastimated by Sacnilk, Kriti Sanon, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Tabu's Crew collected Rs 9.6 crore on day 2. As per reports, Crew had an overall 28.85% Hindi Occupancy on Saturday. Recently, Kareena shared a post before the film's release and wrote, "We laughed, we cried, we fought, we argued, we ate, and somewhere in between, the magic called moviemaking happened... with the best CREW ever. So grab your popcorn, switch off your phones, fasten your seatbelts, and let three badass ladies take you on your most fun flight ever."

Starring Tabu, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kriti Sanon, Diljit Dosanjh, and Kapil Sharma in a special appearance, the heist comedy Crew was one of the most awaited films since its announcement because of its strong cast.

The film's songs, especially the recreation of Choli Ke Peeche and Ghagra, and its trailer have amped up its excitement among the audiences. The writer duo said, "They had former cabin crew members on set for a few days to help with authenticity. Tabu, Kareena, and Kriti paid close attention, asking questions and ensuring accuracy in their portrayal through constant communication with the team."

Directed by Rajesh Krishnan and produced by Anil Kapoor, Shobha Kapoor, Ektaa R. Kapoor, and Rhea Kapoor under their banners Anil Kapoor Film And Communication Network Pvt Ltd. and Balaji Telefilms Ltd, the heist comedy Crew will release in cinemas worldwide on March 29.

