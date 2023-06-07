Producer Santosh Kher says pandemic 'levelled playing field' for regional films, breaks down pan-India films | Exclusive

Santosh Kher

The word content has become part and parcel of cinema in the last few years. To some, it may seem like a business-esque jargon in a creative field, while to others, it highlights emphasis on what is important – good storytelling. Time and again, filmmakers have spoken about the importance of ‘content’ in today’c cinema. DNA spoke to one such entrepreneur and producer, who manages content in films – Santosh Kher.

Kher, founder of Creative Viibe productions, which is behind blockbusters like the hit Marathi web series Athang, spoke about the current climate of cinema in the country, with a focus on the rise of regional cinema and web space nationally.

How has the pandemic changed the playing field for regional content, both films and on OTT?

During the pandemic, the viewership of OTT and digital channels reached unprecedented heights, as viewers with ample time on their hands actively sought content across various platforms. This surge in demand for content surpassed the supply of what was traditionally considered "mainstream" content. The pandemic levelled the playing field for regional players, who now had the opportunity to captivate non-native speakers through the availability of subtitles. This viewing habit has persisted even after the pandemic, empowering regional filmmakers to become more audacious and experimental, while competing with their mainstream counterparts. As a result, regional players are no longer marginalized in the entertainment industry, but rather embraced as an integral part of it.

Being divergent with languages, how does Creative Viibe manage to stay on top of multiple projects in multiple languages?

We collaborate with exceptional talent from various industries and embrace a language-agnostic approach when selecting, crafting, and supporting impactful stories. Also our commitment to quality over quantity allows us to consistently achieve our targets in line with our vision of delivering compelling stories across languages.

How has working in various industries helped you grow? What are the biggest learnings?

Working across various industries has provided me with valuable insights into the distinct differences and surprising similarities within our country's content landscape. One of the most profound lessons I've learned is the exceptional work ethic exhibited by talent in our country. It's not just the onscreen performers who shine, but also the abundance of exceptional technicians, crew members, writers, and other content creators. One of my most significant realizations has been that the more languages we engage with, the more stories we encounter and have the privilege to share.

How do you define pan-India cinema or pan-India series in today's times? What makes any content pan-India?

A good story that transcends through languages is a pan- Indian piece of content. Leave alone pan-India, that is what makes it a piece of good global content. This doesn't imply that the story should lack local nuances or authenticity. On the contrary, it signifies that the story resonates with universal human emotions, creating a profound connection that transcends geographical and cultural barriers. Regardless of where one is from, such a story has the power to strike a chord with audiences across the globe.

What are the learnings Bollywood can take from regional industries' successes in the last couple of years?

Honestly, Bollywood is doing great. Increasing collaborations with regional talent beyond onscreen talent only and exploring braver and bolder subjects could push the industry to new heights.