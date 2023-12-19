Crakk teaser: Vidyut Jammwal goes against Arjun Rampal in high voltage actioner, fans say 'fod daala'

Vidyut Jammwal and Arjun Rampal-starrer Crakk will release in cinemas on February 23 next year and will clash at the box office with Vicky Kaushal and Triptii Dimri's romantic comedy tentatively titled Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam.

The teaser for the Vidyut Jammwal-starrer action packed drama Crakk: Jeetegaa Toh Jiyegaa was unveiled on Tuesday, December 19. The teaser shows Vidyut in daredevil action stunts as goes against the villain Arjun Rampal. Crakk also stars Nora Fatehi and Amy Jackson in pivotal roles.

"Jeetegaa toh Jiyegaa! Get ready for a pulse-pounding journey that refuses to hit the brakes! #CRAKK", the teaser was shared with the caption on social media platforms. It showcases Vidyut's heart-pounding stunts, setting the stage for an unparalleled action experience and an ovation-worthy spectacle against the picturesque backdrop of Poland.

As soon as the teaser was dropped, fans heaped praises on the actor and his stunts. One of them wrote, "Fod daala (Absolutely smashing)", while another wrote, "The most underrated action star of Bollywood. I watch all his movies in theatres because he deserves it." "That's why he's called the King of Action and the No. 1 Martial Artist in India. Vidyut Jamwal finally getting good films. It literally gave me Hollywood movie vibes. The action, the cinematography, the BGM, it's just awesome", read another comment.

Crakk is directed by Aditya Datt, who has previously helmed multiple films including Aashiq Banaya Aapne and Table No. 21 among others. The upcoming actioner will mark the second collaboration between the filmmaker and actor after Commando 3, the threequel in the Commando action thriller series.

The film has also been bankrolled by Vidyut Jammwal himself under his production banner Action Hero Films. The spy thriller IB 71 was the first film that the actor had produced. Released earlier this year in May, it also starred Anupam Kher, Vishal Jethwa, Ashwath Bhatt, Faizan Khan, and Dalip Tahil in prominent roles.

The Vidyut Jammwal-starrer will release in cinemas on February 23 next year and will clash at the box office with Vicky Kaushal and Triptii Dimri's romantic comedy tentatively titled Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam, directed by Anand Tiwari and produced by Karan Johar and Amritpal Singh Bindra under their banners Dharma Productions and Leo Media Collective respectively.



