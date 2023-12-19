Crakk teaser: Vidyut Jammwal goes against Arjun Rampal in high voltage actioner, fans say 'fod daala'

Headlines

IPL Auction 2024: Pat Cummins’ first reaction after becoming second most expensive player in IPL history goes viral

Meet man who dropped out of engineering college to built million-dollar company at 22, he is a famous...

Remember Rajesh Vivek, Veerana, Lagaan actor who went against his father's wish to act, breathed his last on film set

IPL 2024 introduces two bouncers per over rule for bowlers, Indian pacer says 'a very small change...'

IPL 2024: IT giant may replace Tata as title sponsor, it's not Murthy’s Infosys, Nadar’s HCL or Premji's Wipro

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

IPL Auction 2024: Pat Cummins’ first reaction after becoming second most expensive player in IPL history goes viral

Meet man who dropped out of engineering college to built million-dollar company at 22, he is a famous...

Remember Rajesh Vivek, Veerana, Lagaan actor who went against his father's wish to act, breathed his last on film set

Actresses who chose red for their wedding attire

Australian players to receive highest bids in IPL auction history

8 guilt-free dessert options

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Priyanka Chopra hugs Orlando Bloom, poses with Chris Hemsworth, Naomi Campbell at F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2023

Inside photos of Shilpa Shetty's luxurious sea-facing bungalow worth Rs 100 crore

Ranveer Singh, Sara Ali Khan amp up starry quotient at Sanjay Leela Bhansali's niece Sharmin Segal wedding reception

Bigg Boss 17: Munawar Faruqui beats Mannara Chopra to become the first captain

Parliament Security Breach: Who Is BJP MP Pratap Simha Who Gave Lok Sabha Passes To Intruders?

Chandrayaan 3 to Atiq Ahmed, What are the top searches on Google in India 2023?

Remember Rajesh Vivek, Veerana, Lagaan actor who went against his father's wish to act, breathed his last on film set

Prithviraj Sukumaran says 10 minutes into Salaar, people won't be reminded of KGF | Exclusive

In pics: 5 times Sanjana Sanghi impress fans in Indian ensemble

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Crakk teaser: Vidyut Jammwal goes against Arjun Rampal in high voltage actioner, fans say 'fod daala'

Vidyut Jammwal and Arjun Rampal-starrer Crakk will release in cinemas on February 23 next year and will clash at the box office with Vicky Kaushal and Triptii Dimri's romantic comedy tentatively titled Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 19, 2023, 05:35 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The teaser for the Vidyut Jammwal-starrer action packed drama Crakk: Jeetegaa Toh Jiyegaa was unveiled on Tuesday, December 19. The teaser shows Vidyut in daredevil action stunts as goes against the villain Arjun Rampal. Crakk also stars Nora Fatehi and Amy Jackson in pivotal roles.

"Jeetegaa toh Jiyegaa! Get ready for a pulse-pounding journey that refuses to hit the brakes! #CRAKK", the teaser was shared with the caption on social media platforms. It showcases Vidyut's heart-pounding stunts, setting the stage for an unparalleled action experience and an ovation-worthy spectacle against the picturesque backdrop of Poland.

As soon as the teaser was dropped, fans heaped praises on the actor and his stunts. One of them wrote, "Fod daala (Absolutely smashing)", while another wrote, "The most underrated action star of Bollywood. I watch all his movies in theatres because he deserves it." "That's why he's called the King of Action and the No. 1 Martial Artist in India. Vidyut Jamwal finally getting good films. It literally gave me Hollywood movie vibes. The action, the cinematography, the BGM, it's just awesome", read another comment.

Crakk is directed by Aditya Datt, who has previously helmed multiple films including Aashiq Banaya Aapne and Table No. 21 among others. The upcoming actioner will mark the second collaboration between the filmmaker and actor after Commando 3, the threequel in the Commando action thriller series.

The film has also been bankrolled by Vidyut Jammwal himself under his production banner Action Hero Films. The spy thriller IB 71 was the first film that the actor had produced. Released earlier this year in May, it also starred Anupam Kher, Vishal Jethwa, Ashwath Bhatt, Faizan Khan, and Dalip Tahil in prominent roles.

The Vidyut Jammwal-starrer will release in cinemas on February 23 next year and will clash at the box office with Vicky Kaushal and Triptii Dimri's romantic comedy tentatively titled Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam, directed by Anand Tiwari and produced by Karan Johar and Amritpal Singh Bindra under their banners Dharma Productions and Leo Media Collective respectively.

READ | Vidyut Jammwal brutally trolled for sharing his nude photos from Himalayan ranges: 'Ranveer Singh ki tarah harkatein...'

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Watch: Ajay Devgn says Karan Johar was his 'sworn enemy', netizens react

IPL Auction 2024: Pat Cummins becomes second most expensive player in IPL history, goes to SRH for Rs 20.5 crore

Who is auctioneer for upcoming IPL Auction 2024 in Dubai?

Covid subvariant JN.1: Centre issues advisory to states after first case reported in Kerala

IPL Auction 2024: Chennai Super Kings buys Daryl Mitchell for INR 14 cr, Harshal Patel sold to Punjab Kings

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Priyanka Chopra hugs Orlando Bloom, poses with Chris Hemsworth, Naomi Campbell at F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2023

Inside photos of Shilpa Shetty's luxurious sea-facing bungalow worth Rs 100 crore

Ranveer Singh, Sara Ali Khan amp up starry quotient at Sanjay Leela Bhansali's niece Sharmin Segal wedding reception

Inside pictures of world's only 10-star hotel; check amenities, per room price

Tejasswi Prakash burns the internet in red body-hugging gown with deep plunging neckline, Karan Kundra reacts

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE