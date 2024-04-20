Twitter
Bollywood

Crakk OTT release: When, where to watch Vidyut Jammwal, Arjun Rampal-starrer action film

Also starring Nora Fatehi and Amy Jackson, the extreme sports action film Crakk will start streaming on Disney+ Hotstar from April 26.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Apr 20, 2024, 07:23 PM IST

Crakk OTT release details
Headlined by Vidyut Jammwal and Arjun Rampal, the action film Crakk was released in the theatres on February 23 and received mixed to negative reviews upon its release. Also starring Nora Fatehi and Amy Jackson, it was billed as the first-ever extreme sports action film in India.

More than two months after its theatrical release, Crakk will have its streaming release on Disney+ Hotstar on April 26. The OTT platform took to its social media handles, shared the announcement video featuring Vidyut, and wrote, "India ki pehli extreme sports action film ke liye ab Disney+ Hotstar ka maidan khul gaya hai. Dekho Crakk ka deadly action, April 26 se (The Disney+ Hotstar is now ready for India's first extreme sports action film. Watch the deadly action of Crakk from April 26)."

The film is directed by Aditya Datt, who has previously helmed multiple films including Aashiq Banaya Aapne and Table No. 21 among others. The upcoming actioner will mark the second collaboration between the filmmaker and actor after Commando 3, the threequel in the Commando action thriller series.

Crakk has also been bankrolled by Vidyut Jammwal himself under his production banner Action Hero Films. The 2023 spy thriller IB 71, which also starred Anupam Kher, Vishal Jethwa, Ashwath Bhatt, Faizan Khan, and Dalip Tahil, was the first film that the actor had produced.

Vidyut Jammwal-starrer clashed at the box office with Yami Gautam-headlined Article 370 and Varun Grover's directorial debut All India Rank, both of which had its streaming releases on Netflix on April 19.

READ | Made in Rs 19 crore, this film earned Rs 125 crore, won four National Film Awards, was first Indian movie to...

