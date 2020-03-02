Cowboy Couple Alert! Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas stride the world together and these latest photos are proof

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas are ultimate couple goals. They shower unconditional love on each other and are globetrotters too. Now after a successful Europe tour of Jonas Brothers' Happiness Begins, Nick is back home in Los Angeles. Priyanka also after a short trip to India headed to be with Nick. They always update fans about their whereabouts and how they have the best and the most romantic time with each other.

A while back, both Priyanka and Nick took to their Instagram pages and shared photos from their recent horseriding session at the beach in LA. In the photos, PeeCee looks stunning in a black sweater and blue tights with a printed jacket. She teamed it up with a cream hat and a pair of black boots. While Nick donned a handsome look wearing a black full-sleeved shirt with matching jeans with a puffed winter jacket. One black hat and brown boots completed his look out.

Check out photos below:

Earlier on The Daily Show, Nick was all praises by Priyanka by stating, "So many things. I could go into all of it and get all mushy but, I think the thing that connected both of us is our love for family and faith and the importance of being connected to those who are always going to be there for you. We found that in each other as well, which is a beautiful thing. I'm excited to start our life together."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Nick is currently judging the singing reality show The Voice.