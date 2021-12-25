COVID negative Kareena Kapoor Khan steps out for Christmas lunch with hubby Saif Ali Khan, sons Taimur, Jeh

B-town couple Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor on Saturday were seen outside actor Kunal Kapoor’s home with their children Taimur and Jehangir Ali Khan. The family posed for the cameras when they arrived there for Christmas lunch.

On the occasion of Christmas, Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan were spotted with kids Taimur and Jehangir. Taimur cutely posed in front of paps, while Jehangir was amused to see so many people around. Celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani has uploaded the video, which is now doing doings on social media.

One of the social media users wrote, “Chota baby Bechara pareshaan hai kya ho raha hai,” another mentioned, “Taimur is so well behaved.” The third person wrote, “aww taimur look sooo cute.” The fourth user commented, “chotu baby kitna cute h.”

Watch video:

On Friday, 24 December, Kareena, who was staying away from family because of the virus, confirmed that she has tested negative for Covid-19. Sharing the news on Instagram, she wrote, “I have tested negative for Covid-19. Thank you to my darling sister for being our anchor through this nightmare... My BFF Amrita we did this... my darling friends and family, my Poonie, Naina, and everyone for praying... My fans for your DMs... The BMC for being so amazing and prompt... SRL Dr. Avinash Phadke Labs for being the best... And lastly my dear husband for being so patient to be locked in a hotel room... away from his family. Merry Christmas everybody stay safe! Ok bye have to kiss my babies like never before - Kareena Kapoor Khan.”