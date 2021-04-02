COVID-19 positive Kartik Aaryan is facing side effects of infection

Kartik Aaryan may be in quarantine, recovering from the novel coronavirus, but, the actor is leaving no stone unturned to keep his fans on their toes and entertained through his social media account. Kartik is putting his social skills and humourous, witty side on display so that his fans don't miss him so much as he recovers.

Kartik recently took to his Instagram account and shared a photo with a witty caption attached to it. In the video, Kartik can be seen doing a handstand, dressed in a grey sweatshirt and pants.

Hilariously captioning th photo, the actor wrote, "Covid ke baad se sab ulta dikh raha hai! Good morning! (After Covid everything seems upside down. Good morning!)"

A few days back, Kartik had also posted a quirky selfie with a sarcastic comment at the time when authorities in Maharashtra announced a night curfew across the state in the wake of rising COVID-19 cases.

He had written, "Mera lockdown ho gaya... Tum sab ka night curfew toh ho."

For the uninformed, it was on March 22, that the 'Pati Patni Aur Woh' actor informed his fans about testing positive for COVID-19. Kartik took to his Instagram handle and shared a graphic of mathematical 'plus' sign while revealing the news.

On the work front, Kartik has 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' opposite Kiara Advani, and will also be seen in 'Dhamaka' and 'Dostana 2' opposite Janhvi Kapoor.

The teaser for Kartik Aaryan starrer 'Dhamaka' was also released recently. Directed by Ram Madhvani, the film stars the actor as a journalist covering a hard-hitting incident of a bomb blast in realtime. In the teaser, Kartik could be seen as a stressed reporter who wants to get away from the coverage. However, his boss played by Amrutha Subhash urges him to get a hold of himself and continue with the reporting.