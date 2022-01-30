Covid-19 positive Kajol shares daughter Nysa's pic as she doesn’t want people to see her ‘Rudolph nose’

Kajol shared the news of her Covid-19 diagnosis on Instagram, along with a photo of her daughter Nysa Devgan.

“Tested positive and I really don’t want anyone to see my Rudolph nose so let’s just stick to the sweetest smile in the world! Miss you @nysadevgan and yes I can see the eye roll!” she captioned the post.

'She's stunning', Priyanka Chopra said in a comment on Kajol's Instagram post, adding a heart-eyes emoji.

Nysa Devgn was born on April 20, 2003, to Kajol and Ajay Devgn. The 18-year-old is a student at Glion Institute of Higher Education in Switzerland, where she is studying International Hospitality. While she has a private Instagram account, she frequently posts photos and videos to VSCO.

In an interview with Kareena Kapoor on her radio show What Women Want, Kajol said that she was not a particularly controlling parent to Nysa and her son Yug. “I actually don’t believe that it is conducive to a healthy relationship. And my mother was the complete opposite of it... I was a very differently brought up child, so no, I don’t believe in controlling at all,” she said.

Kajol admitted that she was 'completely, totally, and obviously' obsessed with Nysa and Yug, but that she let them develop their own personalities. “There’s a fine line between giving children a grid to grow up with, and overwhelming them to the point that they can’t grow,” she said.